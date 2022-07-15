Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema all using same superfood as part of their staple diet to remain in top shape  

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Karim Benzema reportedly consume seaweed on a regular basis to remain in top shape, Spanish outlets Marca and Mundo Derportivo (via the Sun) have claimed.

Ronaldo, Messi, and Benzema are well onto the wrong side of 30, but continue to produce staggering performances on the pitch. Ronaldo, 37, scored 24 goals in 38 games in all competitions for Manchester United last season, emerging as their top scorer.

Messi, 35, bagged six goals and 15 assists in 26 Ligue 1 games to help Paris Saint-Germain to the French title. Last but not least, 34-year-old Benzema bagged a total of 44 goals in 46 appearances across competitions, firing Real Madrid to Champions League and La Liga glory.

All three superstars pay special attention to their fitness, and as per reports, they share a particular superfood that helps them remain in top shape. The trio have made seaweed a stable of their strict and specially curated diet plans. Seaweed, which has a 70 percent protein count, is rich in Vitamins A, B1, B2, C, D, E, and K. It also has spirulina, which has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Additionally, seaweed contains Chlorella, which has a 60 percent protein count and helps slow down aging. Accelerated metabolism and the ability to eliminate toxic elements from the body are two other renowned benefits of seaweed consumption.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Karim Benzema are heading into the 2022-23 season in wildly different moods

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Karim Benzema are three of the most decorated footballers of the 21st century. They have won everything there is to win at club level, but continue to strive for more.

The 2022-23 campaign, where they will undoubtedly look to quench their thirst for more silverware, is set to bring new challenges to the superstar trio.

Ronaldo might have it hardest as he is on the lookout for a new club. Settling down and starting afresh at 37 is unlikely to be a straightforward affair for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Messi, on the other hand, will look to improve upon his performances at PSG. He scored only 11 goals in 34 games for PSG last term, which was far from impressive for a player of his caliber.

Lastly, there is Benzema, whose only task would be to keep doing what he has done since Ronaldo’s departure in 2018. Following up on his best-ever campaign could be a monumental challenge for the 2022 Ballon d’Or elect.

