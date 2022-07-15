Former Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas set to complete stunning move to Italy - Reports 

Cesc Fabregas, who has played for several top European clubs, including Arsenal, Barcelona, and Chelsea, is reportedly (via the Daily Mail) close to joining Serie B club, Como. The Spaniard has been a free agent since running down his contract with Ligue 1 side AS Monaco at the end of June.

Fabregas is one of the most decorated central midfielders around. He won two European Championships with Spain in 2008 and 2012 and also played a big role in their maiden World Cup triumph in 2010.

At club level, his major honors include two Premier League titles with Chelsea, one La Liga triumph with Barcelona, and an FA Cup with Arsenal.

The 35-year-old joined AS Monaco from Chelsea in 2019, signing a three-season deal with the French side. He was a regular for Monaco in the first two seasons but struggled to stay fit in the 2021-22 campaign, making only six appearances across competitions. The former Spain international has been linked with a move to La Liga side Las Palmas, but as per reports, Como seem to be his likely destination.

The Serie B outfit, who were promoted from Serie C only a season back, could tie Fabregas down to a two-year deal. There could be plans for Fabregas to take up a managerial role at Como after he calls it a day as a player. Former Chelsea midfielder Dennis Wise, who currently serves as the head of sports operations at the Italian club, reportedly played a big role in convincing the former Barcelona man to join.

Fabregas arguably played his best football at Arsenal

The central midfielder has played for some top clubs over the course of his trophy-laden career, but it is at Arsenal where he has arguably played his best football. Joining Arsenal’s U18 team from Barca's U16 side in 2003, he gradually established himself as one of the best in the league.

His immaculate touches, impeccable distribution, and bravado to take on some of the league's toughest midfielders made him a sensation in London, and deservedly so.

Before returning to Barcelona in 2011, he played 303 games for the north Londoners, recording 57 goals and 94 assists. Apart from the FA Cup triumph in 2005, he won two FA Community Shields with the Gunners in 2004 and 2005.

