Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and more: Atletico Madrid superstar Antoine Griezmann builds his perfect forward

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann picked the qualities of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi when constructing his perfect footballer.

In a recent interview with ESPN, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner was asked to pick players based on certain traits. He named David Beckham for the passing category. In his heyday, Beckham was one of the most accurate passers of football.

In the intelligence category, Griezmann picked Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets. The now-Inter Miami superstar is one of the greatest ever players in his position. The midfielder dictates the game and makes his team tick.

In the strength category, Griezmann named Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese legend is one of the most hard-working players to ever grace the game. His physicality is as impressive as his other qualities.

For endurance, Griezmann named himself. The France international is a workhorse and supports his team in the attack as well as in the defense.

For work rate, Griezmann named his Atletico Madrid teammate Koke. For speed, he went with Arsenal legend Thierry Henry. In his prime, Henry was lightning-quick and used to leave defenders in their tracks.

For technique, Griezmann went with his ex-Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner is a master technician on the pitch.

For finishing, Griezmann named Filippo Inzaghi. The AC Milan legend had an innate ability to find the back of the net efficiently.

Kyle Walker claims Manchester City teammate Kevin De Bruyne is on the same level as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

For many years now, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have set high standards in world football with their spectacular performances. Not many players come close to the duo in terms of quality and consistency.

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker, however, thinks that Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is in the same bracket. He said in a recent interview (via SportBIBLE):

"I think there's only certain players, the likes of Messi and Ronaldo, that you can say are in the same bracket as Kevin – Kevin goes into that bracket for me."

Since joining Manchester City back in 2015, Kevin De Bruyne has been spectacular for the Sky Blues. The Belgium international has so far scored 97 goals and has provided 155 assists in 360 appearances for the club.

While his goalscoring numbers aren't at par with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, De Bruyne is a master creator. He has been of immense influence in Manchester City's recent success.