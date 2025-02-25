Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and more: Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen builds his perfect footballer

Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen built his perfect footballer featuring attributes from Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in a recent discussion with ESPN's Rodrigo Faez. The 19-year-old has been a stand-out performer for his English side and looks destined for a move from the South Coast in the coming years.

In the Interview, Huijsen picked the following attributes from iconic footballers to build his perfect player:

Right foot: Cristiano Ronaldo

Left foot: Lionel Messi

Headers: Sergio Ramos

Shooting: Cristiano Ronaldo

Defense: Sergio Ramos

Reflexes: Iker Casillas

Set-pieces: Juninho

Leadership: Sergio Ramos

The defender joined the Cherries in the summer of 2024 for a reported €15.2 million from Juventus and has impressed massively on the south coast. His performances on the pitch have helped Bournemouth to sixth place on the table, and he is already being monitored by many top clubs across Europe.

The Cherries visit Brighton and Hove Albion today (February 25). If they pick up three points, Huijsen and his teammate can push further up the table in what has already been a fairytale campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's football legacy

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are widely believed to be the two best players in football history—or at least the best right- and left-footed players, respectively. The pair dominated football for over a decade, shattering scoring records and inspiring millions.

Ronaldo began his career with Sporting Lisbon in his native Lisbon before featuring for Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and Manchester United again before joining Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr.

The Portuguese goal machine is the most prolific footballer in the history of professional football, with over 920 goals for club and country, and boasts five Ballon d'Or wins.

Messi began his career with Barcelona, coming through the club's La Masia youth ranks before becoming the side's greatest-ever player, with 303 assists and 672 goals in 778 appearances.

The Argentine spent two years with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) before joining Inter Miami in the MLS. He has claimed the most Ballon d'Or awards in the history of the sport, with eight wins.

Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, at 40 and 37, respectively, are in the final stages of their careers. The two legendary footballers are also in the final months of their contracts with Al-Nassr and Inter Miami, respectively.

