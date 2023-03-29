Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and more: ChatGPT names football's all-time best XI

Artificial intelligence ChatGPT recently named Football's all-time best XI that includes superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Zinedine Zidane, Diego Maradona and Pele.

Score90 conducted the survey to determine the greatest XI ever. Italian legend Gianluigi Buffon, who's still playing for Parma at the age of 45, has been named between the sticks.

2002 FIFA World Cup winning Brazilian captain Cafu is the right-back. Italian legend Franco Baresi and German stalwart Franz Beckenbauer are the two central defenders. Paolo Maldini is the left-back of the team.

1998 FIFA World cup hero Zinedine Zidane is in midfield alongside the likes of Johan Cruyff and the late great Diego Maradona. Three-time FIFA World Cup winner, Pele, who recently passed away, is in attack along with modern day greats, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The artificial intelligence also named the best five-a-side team of all time. Beckebauer, Zidane, Messi, Ronaldinho and Ronaldo are the five players, according to ChatGPT.

Influencer Andrew Tate was asked his take on Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi battle

Andrew Tate has become one of the most popular personalities in digital media recently. The former four-time world kickboxing champion was asked his take on the hottest debate in football, the Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate.

Tate, who is currently jailed in Romania for alleged sexual trafficking, previously claimed that he doesn't watch football. He said:

"I don't have a clue. I can't choose. I've never watched a Premier League game. I don't watch any of the Arsenal-Chelsea stuff."

When Tate arrived on the Piers Morgan uncensored show a few months ago, he was asked about the topic yet again. Tate, though, provided a pragmatic response, saying that both of them have worked really hard to reach the pinnacle, and he has the utmost respect for both athletes. He said:

"They are two hard-working men on the earth, and I respect people who dedicate themselves."

Both Ronaldo and Messi were in supreme form for their respective country in the recently concluded international break. Ronaldo bagged braces for Portugal against Liechtenstein and Luxembourg in the 2024 UEFA Euro qualifying games.

Messi, meanwhile, scored one against Panama in a friendly and bagged a hat-trick against Curacao in another this week.

