Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and more: Chelsea legend John Terry builds his ultimate footballer

Chelsea legend John Terry named superstar footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, among others, while building his ultimate player.

The 43-year-old ex-defender was first asked for his favorite left-footed player, for which he took the name of the Argentine World Cup winner. Messi has scored an incredible 444 goals using his left foot in his senior club career.

When asked to choose his ideal right-footed star, Terry went with Messi's arch-rival Ronaldo. The Al-Nassr striker has bagged 265 of his senior club career goals using his lethal right foot.

Both Messi and Ronaldo, who have won eight and five Ballon d'Or awards respectively, now play outside Europe. The 36-year-old attacker now plies his trade for Inter Miami in the MLS, while Ronaldo plays in the Saudi Pro League.

Terry also named several other superstars, including Arsenal legend Thierry Henry for his speed. The French forward scored 228 goals for the Gunners from 377 appearances across competitions.

He then picked former Chelsea teammate Alex for his strength. Both stars played together on 88 occasions for the Blues, failing to register a joint goal contribution.

Terry then named Brazilian legend Ronaldinho for his dribbling abilities. The ex-Barcelona man scored bagged 199 club career goals and 166 assists.

He wrapped up the conversation by choosing another former teammate, Cesc Fabregas, for his footballing IQ. The pair played together 83 times, with the Spaniard assisting the former centre-back four times.

Cristiano Ronaldo makes Lionel Messi claim after Argentine superstar was awarded the 2023 FIFA The Best Award

Cristiano Ronaldo has seemingly hinted at the fact that he ought to have won the FIFA The Best award following an incredible 2023. The Portuguese icon bagged 54 goals during the year, while Messi scored 11 for Inter Miami.

However, the Barcelona icon managed to win the Ligue 1 title with Paris Saint-Germain before his departure for Inter Miami last summer. Speaking at the Global Soccer Awards, where Ronaldo won three prizes, he said (via Goal):

"It’s not to say that Messi didn’t deserve it, or Haaland or even Mbappe… but the numbers are there and the numbers don’t deceive. You have to consider the entire season."

At Friday's award ceremony (January 19), the former Real Madrid striker won the Best Middle East Player prize and the Fans' Favourite Player of the Year. He was also given the Maradona Award, as he finished 2023 as the leading goalscorer.