Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? NFL legend Tom Brady responds after being asked to settle GOAT debate by IShowSpeed

American online streamer IShowSpeed asked former NFL star Tom Brady to choose between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi during a recent event in Las Vegas.

Tom Brady and IShowSpeed were in attendance at UFC President Dana White's Power Slap event in Las Vegas. Alongside the Ultimate Fighting Championship, White also owns the Power Slap, which organized its first event back in January 2023.

During the event, IShowSpeed shared a few words with the former New England Patriots quarterback. As soon as the two met each other, the streamer asked Brady to choose between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

In response to the question, Brady stated that he couldn't choose between the two football legends. He said (via SportBible):

"I can't pick between them two."

Social media influencers Adin Ross and Kai Cenat were also standing alongside IShowSpeed during the conversation. As soon as Brady replied to the question, Ross and Cenat started laughing seeing IShowSpeed fuming as the former NFL star didn't choose his favourite, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo can return to Real Madrid in summer: Report

According to the Mirror, Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo can make a return to Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu soon. As stated in the report, Carlo Ancelotti's Los Blancos are looking to organize a friendly game against Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in the Spanish capital.

As revealed by the Athletic, the ongoing work at the Santiago Bernabeu is expected to finish between the end of May and early June. Moreover, the inauguration of the newly-refurbished stadium is also expected to take place around then. After the inauguration, Real Madrid could invite Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr to the stadium for a friendly match.

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Real Madrid from Manchester United in July 2009. The Portuguese forward spent nine years in Madrid, bagging 450 goals and 131 assists in 438 appearances for the La Liga Giants.

After leaving Real Madrid, the Portuguese forward joined Juventus in July 2018, where he spent three years. In 2021, he made a return to Manchester United. He's currently plying his trade in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr.