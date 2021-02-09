Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? NFL names football's GOAT during Super Bowl

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were dragged into a GOAT discussion during the 55th edition of the NFL Super Bowl, despite playing a different sport.

The title of Greatest of All Time (GOAT) is one that is hotly debated across all sports, and the NFL got in on the act during the Super Bowl.

They named Tom Brady as American football's GOAT, while Michael Jordan was named the greatest basketball player in history. Wayne Gretzky took the accolade for ice hockey, and Lionel Messi took the crown for football.

While the Barcelona star is more than deserving of the accolade, many faulted the achievement that the NFL used to rank him as football's greatest.

Tom Brady inspired the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs. This was his 7th Super Bowl win, and he is widely regarded as the greatest player in NFL's history.

Lionel Messi made it to the Superbowl. This image off Movistar and made by NFL. pic.twitter.com/NMMvF90G7y — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) February 8, 2021

However, Lionel Messi was classified on the basis of having won four UEFA Champions League titles, and this did not sit well with many fans.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the man who many believe is the other contender from this generation in the GOAT debate. Fans were quick to point out that the Portugal international has more UEFA Champions League titles than Lionel Messi.

Cristiano has 5 Champions Leagues but they still chose Leo lol, I smell agenda https://t.co/B1qRf85Fod — oli🇵🇹 (@WrecklessWhyte) February 8, 2021

Apart from Cristiano Ronaldo, nine other players have won more UEFA Champions League titles than Messi.

Advertisement

Many believe that the NFL should have posted a more logical achievement, such as the Argentine's six Ballon d'Or triumphs, to justify his place as the greatest player in football.

Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Who is football's true GOAT?

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have contested for various individual accolades in football

The GOAT topic in sports is very much a subjective one. In many ways, it boils down to the whims and caprices of the individual.

Both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are equally deserving of the accolade, although several other players from different eras can also lay legitimate claims to the title.

Lionel Messi made it to the Superbowl, even NFL knows. pic.twitter.com/dnH0HZJ1wn — Heisjustin (@Uzomajustin2) February 8, 2021

Advertisement

The likes of Pele, Diego Maradona, Johan Cruyff and Alfredo di Stefano all revolutionised the game, and their performance levels were significantly higher than their peers.

It is almost impossible to compare players from different eras objectively, as advancements in every generation mean that the current game is almost a different sport from what was obtainable five decades ago.

However, it cannot be argued that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have granted themselves immortality in the annals of football with their performances.

Ranking one as the GOAT over the other depends on personal opinion, which cannot be faulted.