Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi portraits created by 85% paralyzed Iranian woman

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are in the headlines once again

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are two of the greatest footballers of our generation. The duo never fail to make the headlines and did so once again, this time via an unlikely source.

Fateme Hamami, an Iranian woman who suffers from 85% paralysis of her body, unveiled stunning portraits of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi today. The artists' exploits earned her plaudits from the footballing fraternity, as fans from across the world took to social media to share their love.

Iranian artist Fateme Hamami, who has 85% paralysis of her body, painted this portrait of Cristiano Ronaldo using only her feet.



😍🙏

Despite her medical condition, Hamami did not give up on her passion and used just her legs to complete her portraits, which were revealed on social media earlier today. Football has come to a standstill owing to the coronavirus, but fans and players alike have taken to social media to spread joy and keep the spirits high.

Hamami's stunning portraits of the duo has seen her become a sensation on Instagram over the past year. The Iranian boasts around 55k followers on the app and has completed several other portraits, ranging from animals to celebrities from various other fields.

Iranian artist Fateme Hamami, who has 85% paralysis of her body, painted a portrait of Lionel Messi using only her feet.



Same artist also painted portrait of Cristiano Ronaldo 🙏



Incredible 👌

The Iranian's heartwarming tale proves that anything is possible for those who dream, as he continues to overcome her physical disability to do what she loves.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi back in action?

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Italy to resume team training with Juventus.

While Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Italy to resume team training with Juventus, Lionel Messi has already begun taking part in socially distanced sessions with Barcelona, as we move closer to the resumption of the football season.

Both sides are locked in nerve-racking title challenges in respective leagues. Juventus are hoping to fend off a high flying Lazio side to the league title, as they look to win the Serie A title for the ninth consecutive season and extend their record for successive league triumphs in the competition.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in the forefront of Juventus' cavalry this season, as the Portuguese maestro looks to add yet another trophy to his cabinet. Similarly, Lionel Messi has also been in scintillating form and will look to produce the goods for Barcelona in the business end of the season.

Lionel Messi has begun team training with Barcelona.

Between them, the pair have won a staggering 11 Ballon d'Or awards till date and their rivalry helped transcend a new era in world football. In December 2019, Lionel Messi pipped Cristiano Ronaldo to become the only player in history to win the award six times, as he moved one clear of CR7.

While the Serie A's return remains unclear at this stage, the La Liga is all set to return on June 20th, and plans are being made to ensure that it is safe to do so. Similarly, the Bundesliga is scheduled to return as early as May 16th, with the Premier League also expected to make a decision in the coming days.

All games are expected to be played behind closed doors for the foreseeable future, we the resumption of football is not far away.