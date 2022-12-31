Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi set to face each other on January 19 when PSG travel to Saudi Arabia - Reports 

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi may face off in a friendly after the Portuguese superstar completed a lucrative move to Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr, as per reports (via Indian Express).

The Portugal international moved to Al-Nassr after a massive fallout with former club Manchester United. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's relationship with Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag strained after he refused to come on as a substitute in a Premier League fixture.

Ronaldo then featured in a scathing Manchester United interview with Piers Morgan, where he hit out at the club's owners, Ten Hag, and former teammates Gary Neville and Wayne Rooney. As a result, his contract at Old Trafford was terminated by mutual agreement.

The 37-year-old has now joined Al-Nassr on a free transfer, as announced by the club on social media.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano OFFICIAL: Cristiano Ronaldo joins Al Nassr, here we go! Contract valid until 2025 #Ronaldo OFFICIAL: Cristiano Ronaldo joins Al Nassr, here we go! Contract valid until 2025 🚨 OFFICIAL: Cristiano Ronaldo joins Al Nassr, here we go! Contract valid until 2025 🇵🇹🇸🇦 #Ronaldo https://t.co/HB562KnaTf

Reports now suggest that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will travel to Saudi Arabia in January for a mid-season friendly and will likely face a combined XI of players from Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal.

This could potentially mean a matchup between the two superstars who have had an exceptional rivalry over the years and were domestic league (La Liga) rivals for nine years.

Following Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Saudi Arabia, many believed he and the Argentine great would never lock horns again. However, if the reports are true, the two football greats may meet each other very soon.

Lionel Messi won the 2022 FIFA World Cup after a stellar campaign with Argentina. The PSG forward racked up seven goals at this year's tournament and fulfilled his boyhood dream of lifting the World Cup trophy.

Cristiano Ronaldo snubbed as Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti denies Lionel Messi is 'GOAT'

Carlo Ancelotti has previously coached Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid.

Asked whether he considers Lionel Messi to be the best player in history after the Argentine's World Cup win, Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti refused to admit so. Instead, he went on to name a few great players that could be up for debate as well.

Surprisingly, Ancelotti overlooked Cristiano Ronaldo, who he coached during the 2013/14 season when Los Blancos won the UEFA Champions League.

Ancelotti said (via GOAL):

"It's hard to say. He's a great footballer. His career is spectacular but if he's the best in history, I don't know because each era has had very important players. Saying that he's been the best in history isn't going to come out of my mouth. I have enjoyed all the players and now I have a Ballon d'Or (winner) every day here (Benzema). I have seen Maradona and Cruyff and I have enjoyed them."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Carlo Ancelotti will not say that Messi is the GOAT Carlo Ancelotti will not say that Messi is the GOAT 🐐 https://t.co/72DBg8Pjya

Real Madrid talisman Karim Benzema won the 2022 Ballon d'Or after a magnificent 2021/22 season where he won both La Liga and UEFA Champions League titles.

Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe? Ranking the 10 best players of 2022 - Click here!

Poll : 0 votes