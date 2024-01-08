Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi snubbed as CIES rank the 50 most valuable footballers in the world

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were not included in the CIES Football Observatorie's list top 50 most valuable players in world football.

The list mostly consisted of young guns with Real Madrid's midfield sensation Jude Bellingham topping the chart. The Englishman is valued at a whopping €267.5 million.

Manchester City's treble-winning forward Erling Haaland has been ranked second. The Norwegian goal machine is valued at €251.2 million.

Real Madrid's Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior is the third most valuable player in world football at the moment, as per CIES. They adjudged the 23-year-old's market value at €250.3 million.

Los Blancos' Rodrygo Goes (€247.9 million) and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka (€223 million) complete the top-five. Phil Foden, Gavi, Julian Alvarez, Jamal Musiala, and Martin Odegaard are the other players in the top 10.

Checkout the top 50 most valuable players in world according to CIES:

Cristiano Ronaldo had a remarkable individual year in 2023, finishing the calendar year with 54 goals for club and country, the most by any player in world football. Lionel Messi, on the other hand, won his eighth Ballon d'Or last year.

The two superstars, since the beginnings of their respective careers, have been among held in high regard in world football. Hence, their omission is a notable instance.

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga picks Karim Benzema over Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as his GOAT

Real Madrid's midfield sensation Eduardo Camavinga recently named Karim Benzema as his GOAT over the consensus candidates Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Over the years, fans and fellow footballers have been divided between Ronaldo and Messi in their choice for the GOAT debate. Camavinga, however, chose his compatriot, who is also his former Real Madrid teammate.

Camavinga and Benzema played 70 games as teammates for Real Madrid and combined for one goal. The Frenchman ended his illustrious Los Blancos stint last summer, joining Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad.

Benzema has netted 12 times and has laid out five assists for his teammates in 20 appearances for the Jeddah-based club.