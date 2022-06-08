Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi not in top 100 as CIES release list of most valuable football players in the world

The era of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi dominating world football has enthralled one and all. Regardless of which club someone supports, it is undeniable that the two iconic superstars of the game have taken football to a new zenith.

A rivalry that has spanned over a decade, however, may now be resting in its dusk. Granted, Messi did win the last Ballon d'Or award and both players are still performing at exceptionally high levels. But over the past year, neither of them have met the standards they once used to with absurd ease.

A new indicator has come forth that might truly suggest how the age of Messi and Ronaldo has finally put them off their thrown at the top of the football pyramid.

We are talking about the CIES list of the top 100 footballers in the world (reported via Manchester Evening News). Once, a common theme for this legendary duo to rule the roost, neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo have made the cut in the latest edition.

Top-ranked players in the CIES list of the top 100 footballers in the world

Unsurprisingly, Kylian Mbappe tops the list and is valued at €205.6m. Vinicius Junior (€185.3m) and Erling Haaland (€152.6m) follow him to make up the top three spots.

Premier League players dominate the top 100, with 41 footballers from the English league present in the list.

Manchester City have the most number of players in the top 10 with Phil Foden (€124m) and Ruben Dias (€109.6m) ranking sixth and ninth respectively.

What next for Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi?

The duo have won 12 Ballon d'Ors collectively, in addition to breaking numerous world records in football over the course of their careers. However, Cristiano Ronaldo (37) and Lionel Messi (34) are now entering the twilight years of their careers.

They have different objectives for their clubs ahead of the new season. Ronaldo will focus on helping reinstate Manchester United as a major force in England. Messi, meanwhile, will hope to gift Paris Saint-Germain the elusive UEFA Champions League title next season.

A common aspiration they will both share is the chance to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup with their respective national teams.

They have both won continental trophies for their respective nations but FIFA's biggest trophy has eluded them both. Qatar may just witness history later this year as both teams have been given run-ins that could potentially create a Portugal vs Argentina final.

