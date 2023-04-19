Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? When Barcelona legend Carles Puyol picked his favourite between Al-Nassr star and PSG attacker

In a 2017 interview, Barcelona legend Carles Puyol said that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi was better than Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi and Ronaldo used to play for Barca and Real Madrid, respectively, at that time. Puyol, who was teammates with Messi and played against Ronaldo, said (via Tribuna):

"Ronaldo is one of the best players in the history of the game, but Messi is better. The competitiveness and rivalry between them is very intense, and I think that has helped to improve them both because neither man relaxes. For me, Messi is the best."

He added:

"I have played with him, and he has given me so much happiness. He is always improving and has been consistent for 10 years. I actually think that he gets better with every season, and that is because of the passion he has. I hope that he wins something with his country. That would mean that aside from winning with his club, he will have won everything with everyone."

Ronaldo and Messi have given fans countless memories to cherish over the years. Despite being in their late 30s, the pair continue to take centre stage in world football.

Puyol's words proved prophetic, as Messi has tasted success in international football, winning three titles, including the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year.

How have Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi performed in club football this season?

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi remain the attacking focal points for their respective clubs, Al-Nassr and PSG.

Ronaldo joined Al-Alami as a free agent. Since his debut in January, the Portuguese superstar has scored 11 goals and provided two assists in 13 games across competitions for the Saudi Pro League club.

Messi, meanwhile, has been among the goals for PSG this season. The Argentine superstar has scored 20 goals and provided 18 assists in 35 games across competitions this campaign.

