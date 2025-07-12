Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? When Chelsea star Noni Madueke made his pick

Chelsea winger Noni Madueke was once asked to pick between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The Arsenal-bound England international hailed Ronaldo as his favourite ahead of his eternal rival Messi.

Back in September 2024, Madueke named Cristiano Ronaldo his favourite player in an interview with BBC 5 Live Sport. He was asked whether he considers the Portuguese superstar better than Lionel Messi, and he said:

"Yeah for me."

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi has been a debate going on for almost two decades with the two players shattering record after record. They have won a total of 13 Ballon d'Ors between them over the years while collecting numerous team and individual accolades.

Noni Madueke is reportedly set to join Arsenal in the summer from arch rivals Chelsea. As reported by Fabrizio Romano, the England international will cost the Gunners in excess of £50 million with add-ons.

Madueke joined Chelsea in January 2023 and has scored 20 goals and provided nine assists in 92 appearances. He enjoyed a solid last season scoring 11 times and producing five assists in 46 appearances across competitions.

When Thomas Muller picked between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Bayern Munich legend Thomas Muller once picked between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The Germany international hailed Messi as the GOAT ahead of his rival because of his elegance on the pitch. In 2023, he told DAZN via GOAL:

“Who is the greatest of all time? The GOAT for me is Messi because he makes people say 'I go to the stadium because of his elegance' and at the same time he is very effective in scoring goals and achieving records and titles. Cristiano is also a strong candidate in two categories which are stats and titles, but Messi is simply more subtle and elegant.”

Muller faced both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for club and country over the years and certainly has a better record against Messi. He has faced the Argentine ten times and won on seven occasions while losing thrice. On the other hand, he has also faced Ronaldo on ten occasions winning five times, losing four times and drawing once.

Thomas Muller is set to finish his 25-year association with Bayern Munich this summer with his contract set to expire. Over the years, he made 756 appearances for the Bavarian giants scoring 250 goals and providing 276 assists. He has won a total of 34 trophies across his illustrious career for club and country.

