Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? When Gujarat Titans batter Shubman Gill picked his favorite between Al-Nassr and PSG superstars

Induan Cricketer Shubman Gill once claimed that he is a massive Lionel Messi fan and picked him over Cristiano Ronaldo. Gill admitted that he admired Neymar as well.

Speaking during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Gill wanted Argentina to do well in the tournament. His wish came through as La Albiceleste won the trophy in Qatar, ending their 36-year-long drought. Gill said (via The Times of India):

“Between Messi and Ronaldo, I admire Messi for his passion and the physical disorder he had to overcome to get there. It's ashtonishing to see the kind of career he has had despite his physique. Between Portugal and Argentina, I want Argentina to progress in the World Cup purely because of Messi."

After Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Gill hailed Lionel Messi as he claimed (via Twitter):

"The GREATEST of all time Leo Messi. SIIIIIIUUUUUUU."

His Twitter post seemed like an indirect dig at Cristiano Ronaldo. This goes to show Gill's fandom of Messi.

Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli is more of a Cristiano Ronaldo fan than Lionel Messi

Another Indian Cricket superstar, Virat Kohli is a massive football fan as well. While he respects both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, the Portuguese has made more of an impact on Virat.

Kohli was rather respectful in his opinion as he hailed both Messi and Ronaldo in high regard. However, the RCB superstar explained why Cristiano Ronaldo is the better player in his eyes. Speaking to the Times of India, Kohli said in 2019:

"Tough question. But I would say Cristiano is the most complete player that I have seen. Whether it's the left foot, right foot, speed or dribbling skills, he's amazing. I have not seen a better goalscorer."

He added:

"He revolutionised the sport and everyone followed him. His place is special, but if I had to take only one in my team who will give energy and intensity, it's Cristiano."

Kohli further said:

"Messi is a freak, absolute natural talent, and his ability is second to none. For me, what stands out is the ability or the will to put in the effort in every single minute of the game. Ronaldo's drive separates him from everyone else. Playing at the top level, everyone has talent, but I don't think anyone has the will that he has."

The Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi debate divides fans like none other. It hasn't spared world-class cricketers as well. This goes to show the immense greatness of the two legendary footballers.

