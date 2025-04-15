Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? When Kevin de Bruyne picked his ideal teammate amid Inter Miami rumors

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne seemingly preferred Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi while speaking in an earlier interview. The Belgian's current agreement with the Cityzens comes to an end in the summer, after which he is set to leave the club.

Rumors have suggested that Messi's Inter Miami and Saudi Pro League clubs are interested in the midfielder. De Bruyne may just prefer the Saudi Pro League if he gets the opportunity to play alongside the Portuguese sensation.

Speaking about why he prefers Ronaldo over Messi, the 33-year-old told Wow Hydrate (via One Football):

"I would say Cristiano Ronaldo because he’s more of a typical striker. Lionel Messi is more of a playmaker. I’m a playmaker, you can give me a striker”

De Bruyne's logic seems sound, with Ronaldo operating mostly as a number nine rather than a wide player these days for Al-Nassr. He's made 35 appearances across competitions, bagging 32 goals and four assists.

However, it remains uncertain if De Bruyne will get to play with Ronaldo even if the former moves to Al-Nassr. The 40-year-old's contract with his current club also comes to an end this summer, after which he will become a free agent.

Meanwhile, Messi is under agreement with Inter Miami till December 2025, where he has contributed eight goals and three assists in 10 matches this season.

Ex-Manchester United scout provides update on Kevin De Bruyne future amid links with Lionel Messi's Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo-featured Saudi Pro League

Former Manchester United scout Mick Brown claims that Lionel Messi's Inter Miami are making significant progress in signing Kevin De Bruyne in the summer transfer window.

While there is interest from Saudi Pro League clubs, one of whom Cristiano Ronaldo is a part of, Brown believes that a move to the MLS would suit the Belgian. He told Football Insider:

“The MLS move is one that has been on the cards for a while. From what I hear, Inter Miami are making progress and are talking to his representatives."

“It’s a move he would be interested in and certainly one they think they can get over the line. I think, like we’ve seen with Messi, the slower pace of the game over there would be perfect for him."

To date, De Bruyne has made 415 appearances across competitions for Manchester City, bagging 107 goals and 177 assists. He's won six Premier League titles and one UEFA Champions League trophy, among other honors with the club.

