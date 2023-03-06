Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? When RCB W captain Smriti Mandhana chose between the Al-Nassr and PSG superstars

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain in the WPL, Smriti Mandhana, once picked Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi as her favorite player. The Messi vs. Ronaldo debate is one of the most hotly discussed topics in world football.

While some believe Messi is better, others side with Ronaldo. After Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, many have opined that Messi put an end to the GOAT debate. The reality is far from that. The debate over who the better player is still lingers.

Madhana was also asked the question on one occasion. The left-handed batsman picked Ronaldo as her favorite and wrote "CR7" on her Instagram story (via CricTracker).

Lionel Messi is currently playing for French club Paris Saint-Germain. He has scored 18 goals and provided 16 assists in 29 matches this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, currently plays for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr. He has scored eight goals and provided two assists for the SPL side so far.

Mandhana, meanwhile, will lead RCB W in the inaugural edition of the WPL.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti spoke about the Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi debate

While fans are busy picking sides between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, there is no denying the fact that both are tremendous players and are absolute legends of the beautiful game.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti provided a radical response when he was quizzed about the debate.

He told Radio Anch'io:

"This duel gave them both motivations, In recent years, they have been the main players in the world of football, playing great and scoring many goals."

He added:

"Messi closes his career with the World Cup, CR7 closes it in a different way, but it was extraordinary anyway. Especially here, in Madrid, he will remain forever in the hearts of the fans."

The rivalry between Messi and Ronaldo peaked when they both played in La Liga. Messi used to play for Barcelona and was the Catalan club's main player.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, was Real Madrid's crown jewel. The duo have given fans many memorable duels over the years.

