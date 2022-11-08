Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? When Virat Kohli chose between the Manchester United and PSG superstars

In a 2021 interview, Indian cricket star Virat Kohli disclosed that he preferred Cristiano Ronaldo to his arch-rival, Lionel Messi. Explaining his reasoning behind picking the Portuguese, Kohli revealed that the latter's indomitable fighting spirit was an inspiration to him.

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Paris Saint-Germain’s Lionel Messi have been making headlines for over 15 years. The pair, who have 12 Ballons d’Or between them, have won it all in club football and created numerous records, emerging as the two most iconic players of their generation.

TCR. @TeamCRonaldo No player in the history has dominated the UCL like Cristiano Ronaldo. No player in the history has dominated the UCL like Cristiano Ronaldo.🐐 https://t.co/J830XXIwHG

The Ronaldo vs Messi debate has raged on for years and is set to continue long after they hang up their boots. Almost every follower of the sport has an opinion on it and cricketing legend Kohli is no exception. In an interview with Sky Sports in August 2021, Kohli firmly placed himself in Cristiano Ronaldo’s camp. Explaining his preference, he said (via the Mirror):

“The thing I admire about him [Cristiano Ronaldo] is he’s probably had people, I wouldn’t say disliking him, but disregarding a lot of what he has done over the years and just his mental strength to just keep going, just being the best in the world.

“I agree Messi probably has more natural ability but for this guy to do what he’s done day in, day out and to keep that type of discipline.”

Kohli added:

“To stay at the top of his game for 15 years for me that is the epitome of professionalism and discipline and what mindset can do to an individual.

“Every time he plays people know something special could happen and that’s what I admire about him.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has not been at his best this season for Manchester United, scoring only thrice in 14 appearances across competitions. Lionel Messi, on the other hand, has helped PSG with 12 goals and 14 assists in 18 games in all competitions.

Lionel Messi had “trouble sleeping” after Barcelona renewal fell through

In his new book ‘MESSI’, reputed journalist Guillem Balague has shed light on what unfolded behind the scenes at Barcelona leading up to his exit in July 2021. According to Balague’s book, the Barcelona hierarchy was optimistic about Lionel Messi’s contract renewal for a long time.

R  @Lionel30i A thread on Lionel Messi’s departure from FC Barcelona from Guillem Balague’s new biography about Leo.



Everything in this book has been approved by Leo himself and the rest of his family. A thread on Lionel Messi’s departure from FC Barcelona from Guillem Balague’s new biography about Leo.Everything in this book has been approved by Leo himself and the rest of his family. https://t.co/RjE1DRJkEs

In the end, however, the club, led by president Joan Laporta, decided against it, leading to Lionel Messi’s shocking Barcelona exit. Speaking to Balague, Messi admitted that he cried after his departure was confirmed and had trouble breaking the news to his kids.

Lionel Messi said (via Barca Universal):

“I had trouble sleeping, we had trouble relaxing, we spent those days anxious, with all the uncertainty on what would happen after the club’s announcement.”

“I told Antonella and obviously we cried. We had to think of a way to give the news to the kids. We told them back in December that we were staying. We knew it was going to be hard, especially for Thiago.”

Brazil have announced their final 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup! Click here

Poll : 0 votes