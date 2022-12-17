"Cristiano Ronaldo is literally everything" - Kylian Mbappe believes there is 'untouchable' winner in Messi vs Ronaldo debate, says ex-teammate 

Ex-Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Abdou Diallo has claimed that there's a clear winner between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for Kylian Mbappe.

Diallo, who's now on loan at RB Leipzig from PSG, said that Mbappe is absolutely obsessed with Ronaldo. The Senegalese defender also added that Mbappe could argue for at least an hour about why his idol is better than his eternal rival Messi. Diallo said, as quoted by The Daily Mail:

"Cristiano Ronaldo is literally everything to Kylian Mbappe. If you mention Lionel Messi against Cristiano, Mbappe will debate with you for at least an hour. For him, Cristiano is untouchable."

Ronaldo and Messi are widely considered the two best players of all time. There's an age-old debate regarding which of the two football greats is better than the other, and almost everyone has their reasons for picking one over the other.

EuroFoot @eurofootcom Abdou Diallo: "Cristiano Ronaldo is literally everything to Kylian Mbappé. If you mention Lionel Messi against Cristiano, Mbappé will debate with you for at least an hour. For him, Cristiano is untouchable." (Daily Mail) Abdou Diallo: "Cristiano Ronaldo is literally everything to Kylian Mbappé. If you mention Lionel Messi against Cristiano, Mbappé will debate with you for at least an hour. For him, Cristiano is untouchable." (Daily Mail) https://t.co/9yrInXiBbR

For Mbappe, the winner has always been Ronaldo, who he grew up idolising and also had posters of in his bedroom.

Mbappe's France will be up against Lionel Messi's Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday (December 18). The France international will look for his second World Cup trophy at the age of just 23 after winning the 2018 edition.

Both Mbappe and Messi have been pivotal for their respective team in the FIFA World Cup so far, with both leading the scoring charts with five goals. Messi and Mbappe are teammates at PSG and have been impressive for the Ligue 1 giants this campaign as well.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, has endured tough times for both club and country of late. The Portuguese superstar is currently without a club after Manchester United terminated his deal last month following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

Meanwhile, Portugal were knocked out from the quarterfinals of the World Cup, and Ronaldo was benched in both knockout games. He scored only once in five games.

“Messi didn’t have that problem” – Patrice Evra opens up on Cristiano Ronaldo’s FIFA World Cup exit

Patrice Evra has said that his former Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo's exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup was painful for the forward due to an eventful last year. Ronaldo scored only three times for Manchester United and wasn't a regular starter.

He said:

“With Cristiano I wished him good luck for the World Cup. It was like in the club, the problem if he should start, if he should not start. And Messi didn't have that problem. So that's why I think it's really painful, even for Cristiano, because this could be his last chance. The manager should back Cristiano Ronaldo. I don't know, maybe he prioritised the team. Maybe he was thinking the team is better without Ronaldo."

Evra added

“But guys, let's not forget Messi is the greatest, Ronaldo is the greatest too. And in those society, when you have an opinion, when you're a fan of Ronaldo, people will say you hate Messi. When you're a fan of Messi, they will say you hate Ronaldo. But no, people have a different opinion. And Ronaldo is there. No matter he is not playing that final, he's still also the greatest.”

Messi has been on fire in the 2022 World Cup, bagging five goals and three assists, and has scored in all three knockout games.

Get France vs Morocco Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup? Argentina France 4488 votes