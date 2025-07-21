“Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer 25 years old” - Algerian coach pinpoints mistake that stopped Al-Nassr from winning titles

Former Al-Kholood manager Noureddine Zekri believes Al-Nassr's mistake of not signing players who complement Cristiano Ronaldo prevented them from winning trophies last season. The Algerian coach also believes the Knights of Najd need a better midfield and wingers due to Ronaldo being in the twilight years of his career, at the age of 40.

Since joining Al-Nassr in January 2023 as a free agent, Cristiano Ronaldo has yet to win an official trophy at the club. Despite this, the Portugal icon has thrived individually, registering 93 goals and 19 assists in 105 appearances across all competitions. He has also won the Golden Boot over the past two seasons.

However, the Riyadh-based outfit have been unable to lift silverware, often being overshadowed by rivals Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad. Under Stefano Pioli's tutelage last season, Al-Nassr failed to win the Saudi Pro League title, AFC Champions League, Saudi Super Cup, and the King's Cup of Champions.

Zekri believes Al-Nassr mishandled Cristiano Ronaldo, stating on the 'On White' podcast (via Arabic news outlet Kooora):

"The Portuguese star is a goalscorer and can finish off all attacks with great ease, despite his advanced age. Ronaldo is no longer 25 years old, so you can't ask him to perform defensive roles. He needs to build a system around him by having strong wingers and a strong midfield, and leave the task of scoring goals to him."

"Ronaldo, without the full support of Al-Nassr's players, managed to win the top scorer award twice in a row, so the club must sign players who can serve him."

Al-Nassr signed Jhon Duran from Aston Villa in the January transfer window for a reported transfer fee of £64 million to turn their season around. However, Zekri reckons Duran struggled to make much of an impact due to his partnership with Ronaldo up front, adding:

"Al-Nassr could have won titles if they had followed this logic, but they went to sign another striker (Jhon Duran). He is a good player, but he was unable to perform at his best because he was alongside Ronaldo, and thus there was an offensive crisis."

Duran joined Turkish side Fenerbahce on a season-long loan on July 6, 2025.

"Jesus cannot do that" - Former SPL coach makes bold Jorge Jesus claim after latter replaces Stefano Pioli as Cristiano Ronaldo's manager at Al-Nassr

From the aforementioned source, former Al-Akhdoud boss Noureddine Zekri recently claimed that Al-Nassr manager Jorge Jesus is incapable of managing smaller clubs. Jesus replaced Stefano Pioli to become Cristiano Ronaldo's manager on July 14, signing a one-year deal weeks after being sacked by Al-Hilal.

Zekri stated:

"The fans see him as a great coach, but I challenge him to take over a team like Al-Akhdoud during the same period I was there and continue with them in the Premier League. I took over the team for seven matches and was able to keep it in the Premier League, and Jesus cannot do that in my opinion."

While Noureddine Zekri has previously managed SPL sides like Al-Akhdoud, Al-Okhdood, and Damac, Jorge Jesus managed PIF-backed Al-Hilal in two different spells (2018-2019 & 2023-2025). The latter won five trophies, including the league title, and will be aiming to find similar success with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr next season.

