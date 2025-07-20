"No player should be given absolute powers" - Former SPL employee questions extra role given to Cristiano Ronaldo by Al-Nassr

Former official spokesman for the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, Mohammed Al-Sheikh, has questioned Cristiano Ronaldo's role at Al-Nassr this summer. Al-Sheikh reckons Ronaldo's influence in making decisions at the club and having absolute authority isn't a professional concept from the Knights of Najd.

Despite being linked with multiple clubs, Ronaldo opted to sign a new two-year deal with Al-Nassr on June 26, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2027. The Portugal icon is expected to earn a reported annual wage of €200 million, as part of his current contract.

However, reportedly, as per his new deal, Ronaldo is also able to influence Al-Nassr's transfers and make key decisions behind the scenes. This was made apparent after Jorge Jesus recently replaced Stefano Pioli as manager, with the former previously stating that Ronaldo had requested his appointment.

Additionally, Cristiano Ronaldo's close friend, Jose Semedo, was also appointed as Al-Nassr's CEO, replacing Majed Jamaan Al-Sorour. The latter vowed to take legal action for his dismissal, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Al-Sheikh posted on X (via Arabic news outlet Kooora):

"There's nothing wrong with Al-Nassr capitalizing on the presence of the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo to benefit from his experience, but no player should be given absolute authority to overstep their role within the club."

He added:

"If that happens, even with multiple job titles within the organization, the decision will remain in the hands of one person, and this is inconsistent with the concepts of professionalism and expertise that the club is supposed to embrace."

Following the departure of Jhon Duran this summer, Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly requested Al-Nassr to sign Liverpool winger Luis Diaz for a transfer fee of €100 million.

Jorge Jesus excludes 2 of Cristiano Ronaldo's teammates from Al-Nassr pre-season squad: Reports

Al-Nassr manager Jorge Jesus has excluded Aymeric Laporte and Otavio from the traveling squad ahead of their pre-season training camp in Austria. According to Saudi news outlet Al-Riyadh (via World Soccer Talk), Jesus made this decision for 'technical reasons' as he seeks to strengthen his squad this summer.

Despite playing pivotal roles for Al-Nassr over the past two seasons, Laporte and Otavio don't appear to have a future at the club anymore. The former has been linked with a return to Europe after Athletic Club reportedly recently submitted an offer for him. Meanwhile, Saudi Pro League side Al-Qadsiah are allegedly interested in signing Otavio.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Simakan are expected to reunite with their teammates in Austria later today (July 20). The pair were granted a special exemption to miss the start of Al-Nassr's pre-season training.

