Cristiano Ronaldo wants Barcelona target to partner him in attack; Al-Nassr ready to launch €100 million bid: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wants Barcelona target and Liverpool winger Luis Diaz to partner him in attack at Al-Nassr for the upcoming season. According to a report from SPORT, the only club willing to pay the Reds' €100 million asking price is the Saudi Arabian outfit.

At the moment, the only other competitors that Al-Nassr have to deal with are Bayern Munich and Barcelona, who are unwilling to pay the aforementioned fee. Diaz himself is said to want a move away from the Premier League, with two years left on his contract.

Despite the Saudi Pro League side's willingness, it is still unclear if the Colombia international will join them. This report adds that Al-Nassr have previously tried to acquire the services of the former Porto man but have been turned down.

This is because Diaz is said to be prioritising a move within Europe. The player's reasoning seems sound, particularly because he's still 28 years old and performing at a high level.

It has been observed that footballers who are nearing the end of their careers often make the move to Saudi Arabia or the MLS. In recent times, the likes of N'Golo Kante, Karim Benzema, and Ronaldo himself have done exactly this.

As for Diaz, he's had a fairly successful time at Liverpool since joining the club in January 2022. The winger has made 148 appearances across competitions, bagging 41 goals and 23 assists. He's claimed the Premier League and FA Cup trophies once each, among other honors in Merseyside.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. claims Barcelona's Lamine Yamal is better than his father right now

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. may have shocked the footballing world by admitting that Barcelona's Lamine Yamal is better than his father during a live stream. However, he reminded fans that the Spain international has a long way to go to match the Portuguese sensation in terms of prizes and honors.

Yamal, 18, is an exciting talent who is already among those who could claim the Ballon d'Or this year after winning La Liga with Barcelona. Speaking with American streamer RaKai, Cristiano Jr. said (via Barca Universal):

"Right now, yes, but he hasn’t won anything yet."

Last season, Yamal made 55 appearances across competitions for the Catalan outfit, bagging 18 goals and 25 assists. At such an initial stage in his career, the winger has already recorded 21 caps for Spain, even winning the European Championships with his country.

