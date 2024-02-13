Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric and more: Antonio Rudiger builds his perfect Real Madrid footballer

German centre-back Antonio Rudiger named the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric and more while creating his perfect Real Madrid player in a recent interview.

The former Chelsea defender was asked to make his perfect Real Madrid football player during an interview with GOAL. He started by choosing former Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil's left foot and Los Blancos legend Cristiano Ronaldo's right foot. Rudiger and Ozil played together nine times for the German national team.

Moving on, the Real Madrid defender chose Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior for his speed. However, he made an interesting claim by taking the name of Ferland Mendy for strength. He said (via GOAL):

"Honestly, Ferland Mendy. That guy is strong like OX, man."

For skills, Rudiger took the name of Los Blancos veteran and 2018 Ballon d'Or winner, Luka Modric. The German defender completed his perfect Real Madrid football player by choosing compatriot Toni Kroos for his football IQ.

Antonio Rudiger joined Los Blancos in July 2022 from Chelsea on a free transfer. Since then, he has made 83 appearances for Real Madrid, bagging four goals and an assist. Moreover, he has also won the FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, Supercopa de Espana, and Copa de Espana with the La Liga giants.

Tottenham Hotspur and Bayer Leverkusen join race to sign Real Madrid midfielder: Reports

According to Spanish publication Sport, Tottenham Hotspur and Bayer Leverkusen are interested in signing Arda Guler in the summer transfer window. As per the report, the Turkish midfielder is expected to follow in the footsteps of Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard.

Arda Guler joined Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid last summer for a reported transfer fee of £17 million from Fenerbahce. However, the Turkish midfielder has struggled with injuries since he arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu. Due to the injuries and competition in midfield at the club, Guler has made only two appearances for Los Blancos in the La Liga so far.

Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard also had a similar experience at the Santiago Bernabeu after joining the club as a highly rated 16-year-old in 2015. However, he only made 11 senior appearances for Los Blancos and spent most of his time on various loans before permanently joining Arsenal in 2021.