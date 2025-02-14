Cristiano Ronaldo makes feelings clear about Syria after being asked about escalation of conflict in the region

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo responded with a four-word message after being asked about the escalation of conflict in Syria. The Portuguese icon shied away from making a political statement and instead expressed his admiration for the nation.

While leaving the stadium after his side's 3-2 win over Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday (February 13), a reporter asked Ronaldo about his views on the conflict in Syria, saying (via Al Nassr Zone on X):

"Do you know what is happening in Syria, What do you want to say to them?"

Ronaldo replied:

"I love the country."

Watch the video below:

The Al-Nassr skipper had a quiet game as he fired a blank in the 3-2 win over Al-Ahli, ending a four-game scoring streak in the league. In 76 minutes on the pitch, Ronaldo attempted only one shot and created zero chances. He recorded two touches in the opposition box and won 4/6 of duels he contested during the match (via FotMob).

Colombian forward Jhon Duran was the standout performer for Al-Nassr on the night. The 21-year-old, who recently joined the club from Aston Villa, scored twice in the clash. He has now scored a brace in consecutive league matches for the Knights of Najd, taking his tally to four goals in three games across competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile will hope to get back on the scoresheet when Al-Nassr take on Iranian club Persepolis in the AFC Champions League Elite on Monday, February 17.

Jhon Duran reacts to message from Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring twice against Al-Ahli

Al-Nassr forward John Duran has responded to Cristiano Ronaldo's social media post after the 3-2 win over Al-Ahli on Thursday. Duran, who joined the Riyad-based club in January in a reported £65 million deal, found the net twice in the encounter.

After the game, Ronaldo shared photos from the match on Instagram, with the caption:

"UNTIL THE VERY END!!"

Duran responded by writing in the comment section:

"I'm in FIFA mode, celebrating with the best ever."

Jhon Duran's comment to Cristiano Ronaldo's post (Image: Instagram/@cristiano)

Since joining Al-Nassr, the Colombian forward has lined up alongside Ronaldo three times. Despite winning all three games, they are yet to record a joint goal participation.

