Cristiano Ronaldo makes heart-warming promise to Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai after Portugal beat Hungary in WC qualifier

Cristiano Ronaldo promised to give his shirt to Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai after the recent 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier. The Portugal captain had already given away his shirt and hence, couldn't give it to the Hungary skipper.

Ad

Portugal faced Hungary at the Puskas Arena on September 9 in the World Cup Qualifier. They won 3-2 in a thrilling match. After the game, Dominik Szoboszlai was seen outside A Selecao's dressing room, waiting for Cristiano Ronaldo. He gave him his shirt, but the latter couldn't return the favor, saying:

“I will give you one of mine from my home.”

In the game, Barnabas Varga gave the hosts the lead in the 21st minute before Bernardo Silva restored parity in the 36th minute. Cristiano Ronaldo gave the visitors the lead in the 58th minute via a penalty. Varga scored another for Hungary before Joao Cancelo scored the winner two minutes later.

Ad

Trending

Portugal and Hungary will next clash on October 14 at Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon. Szoboszlai could potentially get the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's shirt then.

Dominik Szoboszlai opened up about facing Cristiano Ronaldo, having been a mascot in his match 16 years ago

In 2009, Dominik Szoboszlai was a mascot when Portugal faced Hungary, with Cristiano Ronaldo captaining his side. Fifteen years later, he faced the Al-Nassr superstar as Hungary's captain.

Ad

Ahead of the game, the Liverpool star spoke about his experience, saying:

“A lot (on how much it’s been on his mind). I have played against (great) players but I’ve never played against him. From my childhood he has been my idol so finally the time has come. I hope it will be a positive experience.”

Ad

Szoboszlai had expressed his admiration for Ronaldo back in 2021 as well, saying:

"When I was 14 I always had in my mind that I wanted to be Cristiano Ronaldo, like a lot of kids. But as I grow up I know I can reach the top and I started thinking about myself, concentrating on me and not looking at anyone else. So it's just about me and myself. Because of Ronaldo's mentality, he worked so much for his dreams and what he wanted to achieve. And, yes, he did it. So nothing is impossible. I have my own goals and I want to reach them also."

In the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Portugal lead Group F with two wins in two games, while Hungary are third with no wins.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More