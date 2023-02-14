Cristiano Ronaldo makes incredible luxury style statement after wearing rare gold Rolex covered in rubies and sapphires

Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted sporting an expensive Rolex watch set in rubies and sapphires ahead of Al-Nassr's Saudi Pro League trip to Al-Wehda last week.

With five Ballons d'Or to his name, Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest footballers of time. His status in the sport also makes him one of the most highly valued athletes in the world.

Ronaldo became the highest-paid footballer in the world after joining Al-Nassr as well. His two-and-a-half-year deal with the Saudi Pro League giants reportedly sees him earn a whopping £173 million every year.

The Portuguese icon has never shied away from flaunting his wealth, with his life off the field often a talking point among fans. Being one of the richest athletes in the world, he is known to live a luxurious lifestyle.

Ronaldo's collection of cars, which includes at least two Buggatis, has often come under the spotlight. Likewise, the former Real Madrid superstar has been spotted wearing expensive watches off the field, with the latest being a shiny Rolex.

Ahead of their trip to Al-Wehda on Thursday, February 9, Al-Nassr shared a video montage of the team traveling to Mecca. In the said clip, the 38-year-old can be seen looking as fresh as ever.

Wearing full club gear, Ronaldo was filmed wearing what appears to be a Rolex GMT-Master II in the yellow-gold colorway. To add to the bling, the timepiece is further covered in rubies and sapphires.

The watch worn by Cristiano Ronaldo is thought to be Rolex GMT-Master II

The watch also features Rolex's popular red and blue gemstone pattern, which is known among enthusiasts as the Pepsi Bezel. The said piece, worn by Ronaldo, reportedly costs a whopping £114,000.

Those interested in the Al-Nassr forward's watch collection will only have to take a brief look at his Instagram account. The player even co-designed a set of pieces with the US-based brand Jacob & Co.

Cristiano Ronaldo proved he's not all bling against Al-Wehda

Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted wearing an expensive Rolex ahead of Al-Nassr's match against Al-Wehda. However, he later reminded the world of why he is capable of flaunting expensive timepieces and cars.

The forward scored each of the goals for Rudi Garcia's side in their 4-0 victory over the Mecca-based club. His four-goal haul against Al-Wehda saw him become the highest-rated player in matchweek 16 of the Saudi Pro League.

Having struggled to hit the ground running in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo has now scored five goals in his last two games. He will now be determined to add more to his tally in the coming weeks.

