Cristiano Ronaldo makes decision on Real Madrid return

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly made the decision to rejoin Real Madrid in the summer. The Juventus man has been recently linked with a move back to the Bernabeu after the Binaconeri's stunning exit from the UEFA Champions League.

According to Metro, Cristiano Ronaldo has asked his representatives to begin negotiations over a potential return to Real Madrid. The forward is reportedly keen on returning to his former club, as he has failed to win the Champions League during his 3-year stint with Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo came under heavy criticism for his performances over the two legs of Juventus' Round of 16 tie against Porto, with many associated with the Turin club urging Juventus to sell the Portuguese forward.

One club which was inevitably linked with a move for Cristiano Ronaldo was Real Madrid. The forward famously played for the Los Blancos for almost a decade and left the Bernabeu in 2018 as their greatest player of all time.

🚨| Cristiano Ronaldo misses Real Madrid and he's really considering to come back to Madrid. The club and his agent have already talked about that and the movements will intensify in the coming weeks. In football everything is possible.@jfelixdiaz [🥇] pic.twitter.com/1EKEUteSTA — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) March 12, 2021

Juventus are also reportedly willing to let Cristiano Ronaldo join Real Madrid this summer, rather than losing him on a free transfer at the end of next season. Manchester United and PSG are also said to be interested in signing the Portuguese superstar, but Ronaldo has his heart set on returning to the Spanish capital.

Zinedine Zidane drops hint about Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid move

Cristiano Ronaldo won three Champions League titles under Zidane.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has also had his say on whether there is a possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo returning to the club in the future.

Earlier this week, the Frenchman was questioned by the media about the rumours that Real Madrid were interested in bringing back Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer. Zidane remained coy and told the media:

"We know Cristiano, we know the person he is and everything he has done here. But now he’s a Juventus player and we must respect this. Now, let’s see what the future will be. I was lucky enough to coach him and he is very impressive. Right now, he’s helping Juventus."

Real Madrid would have to part ways with a few players to be able to afford Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer. At 36 years of age, any deal for the Portuguese superstar will have to be a short-term agreement.

Cristiano Ronaldo under Zidane in the #UCL:



• 32 goals.

• 10 assists.

• 21 goals in the knockout stages.

• 3X Champions.



Inevitable. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/jiiAyo9w3D — TeamCRonaldo. (@TeamCRonaldo) March 15, 2021