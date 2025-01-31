Cristiano Ronaldo makes social media post as he links up with 'good friend' Piers Morgan in Saudi Arabia

Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo recently shared a photo of him linking up with British journalist Piers Morgan in Saudi Arabia. The Al-Nassr forward referred to the broadcaster as his 'good friend' in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"It’s always fantastic to catch up with my good friend @piersmorgan," Ronaldo wrote on his official X handle.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo and Piers Morgan have a good relationship, and the journalist is a huge fan of the Portuguese star. In 2022, Morgan notably interviewed Ronaldo, and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner criticized then-Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and the club's board.

The controversial interview led to Ronaldo's exit from Old Trafford, with his contract being terminated by mutual consent. He later joined Al-Nassr, where he currently plays. Despite Ronaldo not playing in Europe, Morgan continues to follow the 39-year-old and was in the stadium for Al-Nassr's league game against Al-Fateh on January 26.

Cristiano Ronaldo has continued to dominate in the Middle East, making a huge impact on the Saudi Pro League both on and off the pitch. He has yet to lead Al-Nassr to a major trophy, but has been one of the best players for the club and in the league. In 88 games for the Knights of Najd, he has registered 79 goals and 19 assists.

Piers Morgan tells Al-Nassr what to do to help Cristiano Ronaldo lead the club to titles

Piers Morgan has suggested that Al-Nassr sign more title-hungry players to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo as the club continue their search for their first major title with the Portuguese legend.

Ronaldo has failed to spur the Knights of Najd to a major trophy yet, a shortcoming Morgan believes is due to a lack of winners in the team. Speaking in a recent interview, the British journalist said (via Al Nassr FC on X):

"Al-Nassr, clearly at the moment, are not quite firing how I think Cristiano would like them to. Probably need a few new players coming in to help him, and then they can really compete to win the title. I know Cristiano, he wants to win the league. He doesn’t like coming second, or third, or fourth. He wants to win. Need a few more winners in that team and you can do it."

Expand Tweet

Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. are currently third in the league standings with 38 points after 18 matches, eight points behind table-toppers Al-Hilal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback