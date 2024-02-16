Cristiano Ronaldo makes subtle change to Al-Nassr kit in Al Feiha win to recreate signature style

Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted wearing a long-sleeve kit for the first time since his move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo scored an 81st-minute winner in the Knights of Najd's AFC Champions League Round of 16 first-leg clash at Al-Feiha on Wednesday (February 14). Fans, though, spotted Ronaldo donning Al-Alami's full-sleeve kit for the first time.

Since joining the club, he has worn half-sleeve and has often used an extra sleeve under. His long sleeve jerseys have been a signature for him throughout his career. He wore the same when playing for clubs like Juventus and Real Madrid.

Ronaldo was not the only Al-Nassr player to wear a full-sleeve during the Al-Feiha game, though. Nine other players were spotted doing the same, with only Marcelo Brozovic wearing the half-sleeve.

Meanwhile, Luis Castro's side play the second leg of their AFC Champions League Round-of-16 clash on Wednesday (February 21) at home. Before that, Al-Nassr play Al-Fateh in a Saudi Pro League clash on Saturday (February 17).

Danilo hails Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo's influence

Brazilian full-back Danilo was Ronaldo's teammate at Juventus as well as Real Madrid. The 32-year-old recently spoke about Ronaldo's impact on him.

Speaking about how Ronaldo's regimen and self-care influenced him professionally, Danilo said (via GOATTWorld on X):

“Cristiano Ronaldo, the way he lived his career and the way he took care of himself, had a big influence on me. He is unique in football.”

Danilo shared the pitch with Ronaldo 112 times and combined for four goals. He joined Real Madrid from FC Porto in 2015 for a reported €31.5 million. Ronaldo was Los Blancos' crown jewel at the time.

Danilo, though, left Los Merengues to join Manchester City in 2017. He went on to reunite with Ronaldo in 2019 after completing a move to Serie A giants Juventus.