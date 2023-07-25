“Cristiano Ronaldo” – Manchester United superstar names player he would trust with last-minute penalty to save his life

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford backs former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo to take a last-minute penalty with his life on the line. The forward recently completed a quick-fire questions challenge with Gary Neville on The Overlap.

Rashford ended up spending some time with the Portugal icon during his second stint at Old Trafford. The Al-Nassr striker departed the Premier League outfit in January after spending just over a year in England.

When Rashford was asked who he would trust with a last-minute penalty, he said (via The Overlap):

"Last minute penalty to save my life? Cristiano, 100%"

The two shared the pitch on 39 occasions for the Manchester outfit. However, the pair managed just two joint goal contributions while playing together. The England international also went on to admit that the former Juventus striker is also the most popular name in his contacts.

Rashford recently signed a new deal at Old Trafford that will see him at the club until 2028. The fresh agreement follows a remarkable last season that saw the forward score 36 goals in 56 appearances across all competitions.

In total, Rashford has made 359 appearances, scoring 123 goals and providing 68 assists for United. He has also managed to hold the FA Cup and Europa League once each while winning the Carabao Cup on two occasions.

"Someone I’ve always looked up to" - Manchester United star on Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United v Sheriff Tiraspol: Group E - UEFA Europa League

Rashford revealed that Ronaldo was someone he always looked up to. The English forward finally got the opportunity to play with his icon when the Portugal international made the move to Old Trafford from Juventus in 2021.

Rashford said the following about playing with the Portuguese icon (via The Guardian):

"He's someone I’ve always looked up to. So, to have the opportunity to play with him is unbelievable and you know I’ll take that with me and it’s something that I can keep with me forever."

After spending half a season in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo's club managed to finish second to Al-Ittihad in the nation's top division. He scored fourteen goals and provided two assists from 19 appearances across competitions for Al-Nassr.