Cristiano Ronaldo misses out as Lionel Messi and Mbappe named among 2022 FIFA Best Men’s Player Award nominees 

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have been nominated for the 2022 FIFA Best Men's Player award, but Cristiano Ronaldo misses out. The award is given based on performances of a player in a calendar year.

The year 2022 was an eventful one. Sadio Mane led Senegal to triumph in the African Nations Cup. Erling Haaland, meanwhile, got off to a sensational start to life in England following his move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City.

Then came the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Walid Regragui's Morocco finished fourth. France reached the final but lost on penalties to Messi's Argentina. Messi scored seven goals and provided three assists in the tournament and won the Golden Ball for his exploits.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, left European football, as he signed for Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr after the World Cup. Ronaldo, though, missed out on nominations for the Best Men's Player award after a lukewarm year in club and international football.

Manchester City's Julian Alvarez is a surprise addition to the shortlist. He was in spectacular form at the World Cup, scoring four goals for La Albiceleste.

The Best Men's Player prize will be awarded on the basis of votes. Captains of national teams, media members, coaches of national teams, and fans are eligible to vote. Each category will have a 25% weightage. Fans can submit their votes on FIFA's website, and the winner will be announced on February 27.

Here's the full 14-man shortlist:

Julian Alvarez Jude Bellingham Karim Benzema Kevin De Bruyne Erling Haaland Achraf Hakimi Robert Lewandowski Sadio Mane Kylian Mbappe Lionel Messi Luka Modric Mohamed Salah Neymar Jr. Vinicius Jr.

