Cristiano Ronaldo is more motivated than ever, says Danilo

Since joining Juventus in 2018, Cristiano Ronaldo has been scoring goals for fun, winning two Serie A titles along the way. Despite being 36 years old now, the Portuguese star shows no signs of slowing down and continues to score goals at an alarming rate.

However, there have been talks in the media about Cristiano Ronaldo's happiness at Juventus. The Portuguese star has also faced a lot of criticism. In response, teammate Danilo has come forward to defend Cristiano Ronaldo.

"He still has this motivation despite having scored a lot in his career, but he always wants to keep scoring," said Danilo.

Danilo to @SkySport : Ronaldo is who he is, it's not news, he was like that in Madrid and he was always there. He needs to score in order to be happier. He's angry when he doesn't score." #juvelive — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) April 23, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo gets agitated when he doesn't score goals, says Danilo

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the world's best goalscorers. His lofty standards have helped expectations reach bizarre levels. Fans expect the Portuguese to score in every game. If Ronaldo doesn't score in a few matches, his form is immediately blasted by fans and pundits alike.

Cristiano Ronaldo has gone goalless in three Serie A games, with his last goal coming against Napoli in a 2-1 Juventus win on 7th April 2021. Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate Danilo has backed the Portuguese's form.

When asked about Ronaldo, Danilo said:

“He needs to score to be happier, he gets angry when he doesn’t score."

"Cristiano is like this, it’s nothing new. He was like that in Madrid, he’s always been like that here too."

Advertisement

Danilo and Ronaldo were teammates at Real Madrid too. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Danilo was quick to say that the team's collective targets come before personal achievements for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Brazilian asserted the club's success is still a top priority for Ronaldo and always will be.

“Cristiano, however, knows that the team goal is prioritised over his personal goals, so the day after any match he is already focused on winning the next.”

Dybala 🆚 Ronaldo



Who will reach 💯 goals for Juventus first?



Dybala: 99 ⚽

Ronaldo: 97 ⚽ pic.twitter.com/tekDUO5W7Q — Goal (@goal) April 23, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo has been a goal machine at Juventus. The Portuguese sensation has scored 97 goals in a mere 127 appearances for the Old Lady. Cristiano Ronaldo is aging like a fine wine.

Even this season, where Juventus have struggled to find form, Cristiano Ronaldo is the league's top scorer with 25 goals, 4 clear of Romelu Lukaku in second place.