Cristiano Ronaldo named part of worst team of 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has been named as part of the worst team of the 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage by SofaScore.

The 37-year-old earned an average rating of just 6.37 on the platform for his performances across three games with the Selecao. Fernando Santos' team reached the round of 16 after back-to-back wins in their opening two games and won Group H despite a 2-1 loss to South Korea in their final game on Friday (December 2).

Ronaldo scored just once — a penalty in the 3-2 opening win over Ghana — and had an absolute stinker against the Taegeuk Warriors yesterday.

He was, in fact, responsible for their first goal, as the Portugal captain bent over a corner kick that deflected off him, allowing Kim Young-gwon to fire home the equaliser.

Ronaldo's inclusion in the worst XI could be especially humiliating when you consider that nine of those players went out in the first round. Australia's Mathew Leckie is the only active player in the tournament besides the Portuguese.

Joining the former Real Madrid ace up front in the hypothetical unwanted lineup is Qatar's golden boy, Almoez Ali, who failed to score a single goal and was rated only 6.23 by SofaScore.

In midfield, Canada's Tajon Buchanan (6.10), Saudi Arabia's Abdulellah Al-Malki (6.15), veteran Qatari Karim Boudiaf (6.30) and Socceroos player Leckie (6.33) made the cut.

The back four sees two Costa Rican players occupy the centre-back position — Francisco Calvo (6.25) and Oscar Duarte (6.30) — mainly because they conceded 11 goals, including seven against Spain.

Canadian defender Alistair Johnston (6.40) was named the worst right-back, while his Qatari counterpart Homam Ahmed was placed on the left side of the hypothetical defence with a rating of just 6.23.

Maroons goalkeeper, Meshaal Barsham, was rated the worst among players in his position with a 6.10 rating on SofaScore.

World Cup last 16 begins today

It's been an exhilarating group stage at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, but now it's time for the knockouts as the round of 16 action begins today.

First up are Netherlands against USA, while Argentina take on Australia later in the day.

ESPN @espn THE WORLD CUP ROUND OF 16 IS SET 🤩 THE WORLD CUP ROUND OF 16 IS SET 🤩 https://t.co/AzwW4VCOLd

Reigning champions France will be up against Poland tomorrow, followed by England's clash with Senegal. Japan, the tournament's biggest surprise package, will lock horns with Croatia, while Brazil will take on South Korea.

Morocco, another giant-killer in the World Cup, will duel with Spain, while Portugal will battle Switzerland. Let the games begin.

