Cristiano Ronaldo named in Portugal squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Bosnia & Herzegovina and Iceland

Portugal have announced their squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers next month, and captain Cristiano Ronaldo has made the cut.

The Seleccao host Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 17 before playing at Iceland three days later. Roberto Martinez's side will look to continue their winning start in the campaign, having brushed aside Luxembourg and Liechtenstein in their first two games.

Portugal ran out 4-0 victors against the Blue-Reds at home in the Spaniard's first game in charge before seeing off a stunning 6-0 win at the Red Lions. Ronaldo was a star of the show in both games, netting twice apiece, and the veteran forward will look to continue his hot streak next month.

He's among the 27 players who have been called up for next month's double-header. Martinez sees Ronaldo as an important member of the squad, despite his patchy club form since the team's last international games.

AC Milan star Rafael Leao, Chelsea loanee Joao Felix, Benfica ace Goncalo Ramos and Liverpool striker Diogo Jota are the other attackers in the squad.

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva and Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes have been included, too. Rui Patricio, Danilo Pereira, Diogo Dalot, Joao Cancelo and Pepe are among the other notable stars called up to Portugal's squad for the two fixtures.

Ronaldo eyeing 200 caps with Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo will look to add another feather to his cap next month, as he could reach 200 appearances for Portugal.

He's already the most capped international player of all-time with 198 games for the Seleccao. Playing both their upcoming games will take him reach the unprecedented milestone of 200 international caps.

It will not only be a remarkable feat but also a testament to his incredible longevity. Ronaldo's future appeared uncertain following Portugal's quarterfinal exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

After Roberto Martinez was announced the new manager, the Spaniard reiterated Ronaldo's importance to the team. The 38-year-old has duly repaid the manager's faith with four goals in his first two games in charge.

Ronaldo is most likely going to start both their qualifying games against Bosnia and Iceland next month as he looks to add to his record international tally of 122 goals.

