Cristiano Ronaldo names key departure which damaged Manchester United nearly as much as Sir Alex Ferguson

In his interview with Piers Morgan, Cristiano Ronaldo revealed that it wasn't just Sir Alex Ferguson's exit that damaged the club. According to the Portugal captain, David Gill's decision to step down from his role at Old Trafford as Chief Executive was just as detrimental for the Red Devils.

“When I arrived, I thought everything will be different, you know, the technology, the infrastructures and everything, but I was surprised, in a bad way. Let's say in that way because I saw everything was the same," Ronaldo said.

Cristiano Ronaldo explained how Gill's exit affected United. He slammed the poor infrastructural growth at Old Trafford, said that Ferguson and Gill leaving put the club in disarray.

“I was surprised. I thought when I signed that they sign in that year Sancho, and Varane, plus me, that things will be in the way that Manchester should be.

"Sir Alex Ferguson left a big gap in the club, not only Sir Alex Ferguson, one person that I thought made the difference — David Gill, the president, is a very, very good man. The structure around Sir Alex Ferguson was very important too. So I knew that Manchester United wasn't the same."

Cristiano Ronaldo slammed former Manchester United teammates Gary Neville and Wayne Rooney

In the same interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo also slammed former teammates Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville.

Following his troubling second spell at Old Trafford, both players openly criticized Ronaldo recently. Ronaldo snubbed Gary Neville ahead of a match against West Ham in October, and during the interview, he stated that Rooney and Ryan Giggs were not his friends.

Manchester United have revealed that they are aware of the interview and are yet to respond to Cristiano Ronaldo's insinuations. They are, instead, waiting for the full interview to be released, with the final part set to air on 17 November.

