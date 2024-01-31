“Cristiano Ronaldo nearly makes that in a day” - Tim Howard warns MLS of post-Lionel Messi era as they try to compete with Saudi league

Former Premier League goalkeeper Tim Howard insisted that Major League Soccer (MLS) would have to allow for more spending to attract better players. The American gave the example of Cristiano Ronaldo's situation in Saudi Arabia, calling for more money to help the league stay relevant once Lionel Messi retires.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, he said:

“For the 2024 season, the budget for MLS clubs is $5.47million, with the average player earning no more than $683,750 a year. Cristiano Ronaldo nearly makes that in a DAY in Saudi Arabia. $220m a year… it’s crazy money. And, over in England, Premier League champions Manchester City spent more than $500m on player wages last season.

"If I'm an owner of an MLS team, and I'm into it for half a billion dollars, I should be able to spend money creating a superpower. Chicago, New York, Washington DC, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Seattle – there are major cities with everything you need. Now the United States is in a battle with Saudi Arabia to be the next big destination outside of Europe. The Saudi Pro League has done some really good things - big names have gone over and many are flourishing."

Speaking about the need to create a brand, Howard added:

"If MLS teams are going to compete, you have to allow them to sign bigger and better players. More money, more eyes. Globally-recognised teams are built off the back of individuals. The face could change every five years but you're still drawn to players. Miami is building that now. The question is: can you get more of those players? If you can, you start to build that brand. Take Barcelona. If someone leaves, you're not going to say: 'I'm not watching them anymore.' Because you already know they're going to bring the next one in. That's the only way to get globally-recognized.

"Can Miami do that when Messi leaves? Because it's won’t be very long until he does. Can they already have a sustainable model where they know who they're going after? Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, someone in that realm - the next best thing. MLS must find a way of allowing its teams to become global powerhouses. And they must do it now.”

The MLS has long had the ability to attract star players towards the end of their careers. The likes of David Beckham, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Kaka all moved to the US late in their careers.

The Saudi Pro League has risen in popularity over the last year, triggered by Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr. Various top stars of European football like Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante and Neymar have made the switch to the Middle East.

Head-to-head record analyzed as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo prepare for clash

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could face off for possibly one final time as Inter Miami face Al-Nassr in the Riyadh Season Cup on February 1.

Messi and Ronaldo dominated La Liga in the 2010s, playing for arch-rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid, respectively. They have faced off 37 times, with the Argentine superstar winning 17 games to the Portugal icon's 11. In those games, the two have scored exactly 23 goals each.

However, the occasion could have a dampener as Ronaldo is still recovering from a calf injury. It is not yet clear if the 38-year-old will be fit enough to suit up for the clash.