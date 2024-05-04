Cristiano Ronaldo nets 50th goal of season as he gives Al-Nassr lead vs Al-Wehda

Cristiano Ronaldo has netted his 50th goal of the season for Al-Nassr, giving them the lead in their ongoing match with Al-Wehda (Saturday, May 4).

The super forward has been in fine form all season, leading the goalscoring charts for Al-Nassr with 49 goals across all competitions. In the Saudi Pro League particularly, he has been ruthless in the final third, providing a return of 31 goals in merely 27 games.

Now, playing against Al-Wehda in the league at home, he has scored his 50th goal of the season. He intercepted a poor clearance from the goalkeeper before slotting the ball into the net in the fifth minute. The forward slipped on the pitch as he took the shot, but that did not stop him from putting it on target.

It was only his first goal of the game. Cristiano Ronaldo looks set to snatch up a hat-trick if he continues at his current pace, having scored another goal in the 12th minute.

A ball from Otavio found Marcelo Brozovic down the left flank. The former Inter Milan midfielder set his sights on Cristiano Ronaldo in the box before sending in the perfect cross. It might have been high, but not for Al-Nassr's talisman. He rose high to claim a power header into the back of the net and put them two goals up.

Al-Wehda have had their chances to score in this game, with Odion Ighalo finding the back of the net, but the goal was disallowed for offside. They have also struck the bar, as a firm header from Abdulaziz Noor nearly opened the scoring for the visitors.

However, Otavio (18') has added his name to the scoresheet behind Ronaldo's two goals by adding the third goal for Nassr. The Brazilian winger received the perfect pass from former Liverpool man Sadio Mane. He set the ball up with a great first touch and put a lob beyond the keeper.

On the cusp of half-time, Sadio Mane also scored to put the hosts 4-0 up. A remarkable one-two with Otavio set the Senegalese winger onto goal, and he didn't falter, placing it accurately beyond the goalkeeper's reach.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. will hope to continue the second half in style, with the legendary Portuguese striker looking to earn a hat-trick.