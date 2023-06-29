Cristiano Ronaldo or Neymar Jr? Anderson Talisca picks his favourite between the Al-Nassr and PSG stars

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate Anderson Talisca has said that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ace Neymar Jr. is a better footballer than the Portuguese superstar.

The statement could come as a surprise to many. Ronaldo is considered one of the greatest players to have ever played the game. While Neymar is a generational talent, he is not as accomplished as Ronaldo.

Talisca, however, sided with his compatriot rather than his Al-Nassr teammate. The Brazilian told VIVA Sport:

"Neymar is better than Cristiano Ronaldo."

Talisca and Ronaldo have played half a season together. However, the pair was often criticized for not being able to properly link-up in the pitch. They have played 13 matches together so far for the Saudi Pro League club, combining for just one goal.

Talisca was further asked to share his pick between Neymar and Vinicius Junior as Brazil's best current player. He said:

"Neymar is the best player in Brazil and there is no one else. Oh man, what are you saying? It's still very, very far away."

Al-Nassr star Anderson Talisca makes stunning claim about Cristiano Ronaldo's former agent Jorge Mendes

When coming up through the academy of Benfica, Anderson Talisca was considered one of the best young talents in the world. The Brazilian recently said that he was close to joining Manchester United.

However, the move didn't materialize as Jorge Mendes, Cristiano Ronaldo's former agent, reportedly wanted a part of the money from the transfer. Speaking on the matter, Talisca told VIVA Sport:

"Manchester United refused because of my former agent, Jorge Mendes. Everything was ready to sign, but I discovered that he wanted to take part of my money in this transfer, he and those working with him. After I learned what they were planning, I refused to sign, and then problems occurred between us. Most of the business agents are about mafia."

He added:

"After I left Mendes, I signed with Carlos Leite for Players Agencies and the Law Firm. My business is managed by 30 agents and lawyers in the company who work with me and with the rest of the company's clients."

Ronaldo and Mendes also parted ways at the end of 2022. The super agent didn't see off Ronaldo's move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr. The pair had a longstanding professional relationship.

