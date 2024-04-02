Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar Jr and more: Real Madrid legend Marcelo names his best XI of teammates from his career

Real Madrid icon Marcelo accomplished everything in his career with the Merengues and the Brazil national team. He recently named the best 11 players that he has shared the pitch with (via Madrid Xtra).

The list includes current and former superstars, like Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo Nazario and Neymar Jr, while six of his players played for Real Madrid.

Marcelo went with Keylor Navas as the goalkeeper, Thiago Silva, Sergio Ramos, Roberto Carlos and Rafinha as the defenders, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro as midfielders and Neymar, Ronaldo Nazario and Neymar Jr as strikers.

The Brazilian legend spent 15 years with the Spanish giants (2007-2022), winning the La Liga six times and the UEFA Champions League five times. At the international level, he won the FIFA Confederations Cup back in 2013.

Marcelo says Copa Libertadores title with Fluminense was 'more important' than Champions League title with Real Madrid

After a disappointing and brief stint with Olympiacos following his departure from Real Madrid in the summer of 2022, Marcelo moved to Fluminense last summer. He helped the side claim the Copa Libertadores title with a victory over Boca Juniors in extra time (2-1).

The Brazilian legend opened up about making history with Fluminense and explained why it was 'more important' than the Champions League title he won with Real Madrid.

"Real Madrid will understand. It's my most important title, at the club level, because it's the club that raised me. I'm winning a very important title with my favorite club, the club that gave me all the tools to have my career, with the employees who saw me grow up," the former Real Madrid defender told ESN, via Reuters.

"There's nothing more rewarding than that. It's priceless. I owed a debt to Fluminense. It was written [that we would win the championship]."

The Brazilian defender joined Ronaldinho and Neymar as the players who have won both the Copa Libertadores and the UEFA Champions League. This was the first-ever Copa Libertadores title for Fluminense.

Marcelo started his career with the Brazilian club back in 2005 and spent two years before signing with Real Madrid and moving to Europe. At 35, Marcelo is expected to retire following his stint with Fluminense.

