“Nobody can understand” - Ivan Rakitic appears to agree with Cristiano Ronaldo as Saudi Pro League referees face scrutiny over Al-Hilal preference

Ivan Rakitic echoed Cristiano Ronaldo's critics over referees' performance in the Saudi Pro League.

Referees in the league have recently been scrutinized for showing favorable treatment to Al-Hilal. Rakitic reacted to an incident that took place during the first half of the game between his team Al Shabab and Al-Hilal on Sunday (March 31).

Rakitic and Al Shabab players complained about a penalty during the game, but the referee pointed at a goal kick for Al-Hilal.

"Nobody can understand….We will work hard and never stop!" Ivan Rakitic wrote on social media, after his team's 3-4 loss, via Essentially Sports.

Recently, Cristiano Ronaldo mocked the referee for a penalty he called in favor of Al-Hilal in the game against Al Riyadh, where the league leaders earned a 1-3 victory.

The incident involved minimum contact between Aleksandar Mitrovic and an Al Riyadh defender, with the referee calling the penalty and handing a yellow card to the defender. Ronaldo took to social media and reacted with nine laughing emojis.

Heading into the season finale, Al-Hilal are frontrunners to claim the championship, as they are 12 points ahead (71) of Al-Nassr, who are second (59).

Cristiano Ronaldo shares excitement after hat-trick against Al-Tai

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr got back on track on Saturday (March 30), when they dominated Al-Tai and claimed the 5-1 victory. The Portuguese superstar scored a hat-trick and helped his team maintain its slim chances to turn things around in the Saudi Pro League.

After the game, he took to social media and shared his excitement about the result.

"This is how we do it. Amazing victory and another hat-trick!" he wrote on X.

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 26 goals in 22 games with Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. Across competitions, he has scored 33 goals in 34 appearances but this has not been enough for his team to claim any trophies this season.

Ronaldo and Al-Nassr will return to action this week with two games, aiming to cut the deficit from Al-Hilal. Meanwhile, the forward is preparing for summer's UEFA Euro 2024, which will be his last international run with Portugal.

The five-time Ballon d'or winner is under contract with the Saudi club till the end of the 2025-26 season.