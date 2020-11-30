Cristiano Ronaldo nominated for Player of the Century award

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been nominated for the Globe Soccer's Player of the Century and Year awards, in recognition of his achievements over the last 12 months as well as the entire 21st century.

The Portugal icon has been in fine form since November of last year. Having started the previous season slowly, Ronaldo responded to critics who opined that his time at the top was over by equaling the Serie A record for scoring in 11 consecutive league games.

His total of 37 goals from 46 games in all competitions was also the most by a Juventus player in a single season in the club's history, and the former Real Madrid man has continued from where he left off this season.

So far, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored nine goals from seven matches in all competitions and has scored in each of his five Serie A matches. Juventus have struggled massively with him out of the side.

He recently crossed the 100-goal threshold for his country, making him the first European to score a century of international goals. Cristiano Ronaldo is now just seven short of the all-time record of 109 by Iran's Ali Daei.

Despite the fact that he will turn 36 in a few months time, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to perform at an incredible level and he is in with a real shot at being crowned the Player of the 21st Century.

Who are the other nominees alongside Cristiano Ronaldo for the Player of the Century award?

Lionel Messi was nominated alongside Cristiano Ronaldo

Ever since making his debut in 2001, Cristiano Ronaldo has written his name into footballing folklore as one of the most iconic players in history and it cannot be argued that he is among the greatest to ever lace up a pair of boots.

His exploits have come strictly in the 21st century and although there are several other players who made a mark, Ronaldo stands heads and shoulders above all of them with the exception of Lionel Messi.

It therefore stands to reason that the pair have been recognized for their exemplary performance in this century, and they are joined by another 26 players on a 28-man strong list for the Globe Soccer Player of the Century award.

The list contains a stellar cast including the likes of Steven Gerrard, Zinedine Zidane, Luis Figo, Andriy Shevchenko, and Fabio Cannavaro.

The iconic pair were also shortlisted for the Player of the Year award and are joined on the eight-man list by the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Sadio Mane, Ciro Immobile, and Karim Benzema.

The Globe Soccer Player of the Year award has been handed out annually since 2011 and Cristiano Ronaldo is the record winner, having won it six times in the past including last year's edition.

Fans can decide on the winners of the awards by casting their vote on the Globe Soccer website and other categories that are open including Agent of the year and Coach of the Year.