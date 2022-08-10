Cristiano Ronaldo opens hair transplant clinic as he expands business valued at £85 million 

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has opened a hair transfer clinic called 'Insparya' in Marbella, expanding his enviable business portfolio. As per Forbes (via the Sun) Ronaldo’s new business venture is valued at a whopping £85 million.

The 37-year-old got together with Paulo Ramos, founder of Saude Viavel, to open his first Insparya clinic in Madrid back in 2019. There were already 10 Insparya clinics in Portugal, which served over 45,000 clients before the veteran forward invested and opened a new branch in Madrid.

Ronaldo owns half of the Madrid branch and has seen his clinic serve over 6000 clients since its grand opening in 2019.

Boasting 100 professionals and 15 operating chambers, Insparya’s latest branch in Marbella is one of its grandest and most cutting-edge yet. Each procedure here costs anywhere between £4,000 and £7,000.

Apart from Insparya, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has his own ‘CR7’ line of underwear and luxurious ‘CR7 Lifestyle’ hotel chain.

Cristiano Ronaldo wishes to improve his client’s self-esteem through Insparya

In 2019, Ronaldo was asked why he chose to delve into the world of hair transplants. The Portuguese superstar claimed that he was in it to improve his clients’ self-esteem and rightly backed it to be a success.

He said (via the Sun):

“Alopecia is a very big problem in Europe and around the world. We want to help people improve their self-esteem and not be ashamed to come to us. Everyone likes to take care of their image and I am a very clear example of this.

“That is why when Paulo (Ramos, CEO of the group) told me about this project I immediately realised that it was something unique. This project is going to be a success, as we want to help the Spaniards and the Spanish economy.”

Ronaldo, who is known for his age-defying good looks and fitness, revealed that he would not hesitate to opt for a hair transplant.

The former Real Madrid star stated:

“When I think it's necessary, of course, I'll do it. One's image is an essential tool for being successful. For me, it's fundamental.”

On the football front, it remains to be seen if the Portuguese ace will remain at Manchester United beyond the summer transfer window.

