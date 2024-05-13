Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on strict rule he follows to avoid stress and remain laser-focused

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to thrive on the pitch even though he is approaching his 40th birthday. The Portuguese megastar has accomplished everything in his career, but is still finding ways to keep his motivation at the highest level.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner opened up about what he does to stay away from stress and stay focused on his target.

"One important thing, I don’t speak after 10/11 o’clock. I don’t speak on the phone. I don’t like to speak in the night because of my brain. So, after 10 o’clock, don’t call me!" Cristiano Ronaldo said, via Goal.com.

His comment came after his collaboration with Whoop, a fitness tracker company, which, as Ronaldo said, helps him know his body 'inside and out.'

Cristiano Ronaldo misses Saudi Pro League title for a second year in a row

When Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Saudi Arabia and joined Al-Nassr, he had his sights set on becoming champion with the club. Still, this will not happen this year, as Al-Nassr lost the Saudi Pro League title to rivals Al-Hilal.

This is the second straight year that Al-Nassr loses the Saudi Pro League, as they will host Al-Hilal on Friday. The two teams will also meet in the final game of the season on Friday, May 31, when they will collide in the Final of the King's Cup.

As for Ronaldo, football insider Fabrizio Romano reported that he will not pursue a return to Europe and will stay with Al-Nassr through the end of his contract, which expires on the summer of 2025.

Ronaldo has been unstoppable this season. He has appeared in 41 games across all competitions, scoring 42 goals and dishing 12 assists. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has 33 goals and 10 assists in the Saudi Pro League. After the end of the season in Saudi Arabia, Cristiano Ronaldo will move to Germany to join the national team of Portugal for the Euro 2024.