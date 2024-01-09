Barcelona star could return before Euro 2024 as he makes good progress recovering from season-ending injury: Reports

Barcelona star Gavi could reportedly be back in action earlier than anticipated and he could return for Spain's participation at this summer's European Championships.

Spanish outlet SPORT (via ManagingBarca) reports that Gavi's recovery from a cruciate ligament tear is going better than expected. The 19-year-old has been out of action since mid-November when he picked up his serious injury while playing for his national team.

Gavi was forced off in the 26th minute of Spain's 3-1 Euro 2024 qualifying win against Georgia on November 19. He's been ruled out for the rest of Barcelona's season.

The initial verdict was that the 2022 Golden Boy winner would miss the European Championships in Germany. But, it's claimed that he's expected to be fit in June which is when the international tournament starts.

Gavi's absence from the Blaugrana's first team has been glaring as Xavi has missed his creativity. He'd made a promising start to the season with two goals and one assist in 15 games across competitions.

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente reacted to the attacking midfielder's injury by admitting it was the most difficult moment he's experienced in the sport. He said (via The Independent):

"This is the hardest moment I have experienced in football. We think we’re invulnerable but we’re fragile. I’m not thinking about the Euros or the Olympics or anything, only about Gavi’s health."

Gavi has been vital for La Roja ever since making his international debut on October 2021. He's posted five goals in 27 caps and would be a big miss if he were to sit out the European Championships.

Oriol Romeu is reportedly unlikely to leave Barcelona despite interest from AS Roma

Oriol Romeu has endured a difficult spell at Barcelona.

Oriol Romeu joined Barcelona from Girona in the summer for €3.4 million. This followed a stellar season for the Spaniard which saw him named as the Catalan Player of the Year.

However, Romeu, 32, has failed to establish himself as a regular starter under Xavi with the Catalan giants. He's started nine of 14 La Liga games, with one assist to his name.

Italian outlet Reppublica (via Football Espana) reports that Roma are showing an interest in signing him on loan. Renato Sanches may depart the Serie A side due to a lack of game time.

Barcelona maintains that Romeu will remain with the club despite speculation growing over his future. He signed a three-year deal when arriving last summer.

Romeu has also garnered interest from his former club Girona and Getafe. He could be one to watch in the January transfer window as he continues to struggle with the Blaugrana.