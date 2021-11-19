Cristiano Ronaldo ‘p***** off’ and complaining about Solskjaer era at Manchester United - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo is enjoying a fine individual season with nine goals already for Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season. However, reports suggest that Cristiano Ronaldo is ‘p***** off’ at the situation at Manchester United under the Norwegian boss.

The Portugal captain has only just re-signed for the club from Juventus after 12 years away, but the situation at Manchester United is already upsetting the star. The club's management under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been below par, and Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly angered by it.

The marksman returned home on transfer deadline day, signing for Manchester United from Juventus after all indications appeared he was set to join Manchester City. It didn't take long for Cristiano Ronaldo to resume his post at Old Trafford as he quickly garnered two goals on his debut.

However, despite the ace’s personal form, Manchester United continue to struggle defensively, having lost six out of their last twelve games. It doesn't help that Solskjaer hasn't been able to find a solution either. Reports have claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo has started complaining to former teammates about the state of affairs, especially after limp defeats to Leicester, Liverpool and Manchester City.

With Solskjaer struggling to draw or win the necessary games, a new face might be seen in the Old Trafford dugout soon enough. Zinedine Zidane is notably the most likely manager to take over, but no official statements about Solskjaer's sacking have been announced.

Cristiano Ronaldo has saved us in every game: Usain Bolt on Manchester United

Soccer Aid For Unicef 2021

Red Devils fan Usain Bolt has had his say about recent results at Manchester United, with the club unable to string two wins together. For Bolt, Cristiano Ronaldo has been United's saving grace:

“Cristiano has saved us in every game. One guy has to do all the work. We have not played good football in so long."

Bolt also noted that he hoped Antonio Conte would become the new manager at Old Trafford:

“I wanted Conte. He’s going to do so well at Spurs, he is going to get them organised. Everywhere he goes, he structures the team so well."

