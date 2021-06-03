Cristiano Ronaldo picks his most important trophy and best goal

Cristiano Ronaldo has named the EURO 2016 win as his most important title win ever. Portugal defeated the odds to win the tournament's last edition by beating France in the final.

The Portuguese star led his team to the final but got injured early in the game. Despite the injury, Cristiano Ronaldo egged on his teammates from the sidelines, guiding them to a 1-0 win in extra time.

With Euro 2020 starting next week, Cristiano Ronaldo sat down for an interview with LiveScore.

The Portuguese forward was asked about his 'most important trophy', and he immediately named the EURO 2016 win.

He said:

"The start of the UEFA European Football Championship 2016 was going well for me but then I was sad because I got injured [in the final vs France]. By the end of the match I was crying with happiness! I experienced three types of feelings and emotions in that game, but at the end of the day it was unbelievable what I felt! It is probably the most important trophy that I've won in my life."

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to win the tournament once again but is wary of the other teams.

He continued:

"It was very emotional. To win it again would be incredible, and of course, we go to the tournament with that as our ambition. We have a good team but also we know there are a lot of very strong teams there."

Cristiano Ronaldo picks his best goal

Cristiano Ronaldo has picked his stunning goal for Real Madrid against Juventus as his favorite goal. The former Manchester United star scored an acrobatic bicycle kick in a Champions League clash at the Allianz Stadium in 2018.

He said:

"As you know, I have scored 777 goals in my career. It is a bit unlucky but unfortunately, I have to mention that I scored my favorite ever goal against my current team, Juventus, and past my great friend Gianluigi Buffon! I would say that is my best and favorite goal that I've ever scored in my career."

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal take on Hungary in their first match of the Euro 2020 tournament on 15th June. They are joined by Germany and France in their group and will be fighting to get into the next round.

