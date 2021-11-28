"Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't play on his own" - Thiago Silva says Chelsea will work collectively to stop Manchester United

Thiago Silva has insisted that Chelsea will work collectively to keep Manchester United at bay when the two sides meet on Sunday. The Brazilian also admitted that it is impossible to prepare to stop the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Thomas Tuchel and Co will be looking to retain their three-point lead at the top of the Premier League table when they face Manchester United. Chelsea will be looking to make use of the home advantage against the Red Devils.

Manchester United, on the other hand, will be looking to cause an upset at Stamford Bridge. The Red Devils go into the game on the back of a 4-1 defeat to Watford in their last league game and will be looking to return to winning ways.

Caretaker manager Michael Carrick will be hopeful that the likes of Ronaldo are on song today as Manchester United look to hand Chelsea their second home defeat of the season. Having scored 10 goals from 14 appearances this season, Ronaldo is expected to be the Red Devils' main man on Sunday.

Chelsea defender Silva has faced Ronaldo before. However, the Brazil international has admitted that it is impossible to prepare to face the likes of Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kevin De Bruyne.

Silva, though, explained that Chelsea will work collectively to stop Manchester United and their key players, including Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes. He said:

"When you look at the players of that level and talk about Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar, De Bruyne, then you can play against them 10 or 20 times, it doesn't matter how many times, they are players who are so unpredictable. They always do something that means it's impossible to prepare to stop them, so I just hope that for this game the team prepares well and comes together collectively to stop United’s best players and that's not just Ronaldo, because Ronaldo doesn't play on his own," said the Chelsea defender.

"He's always well served by Bruno Fernandes and others on that team so if we prepare well and understand if we stop those players who are serving Ronaldo then we'll be able to stop Ronaldo himself, that's the best way to prepare for this game", Silva told Chelsea's website.

Manchester United could appoint Ralf Rangnick after Chelsea game

Michael Carrick, who led Manchester United to a win over Villarreal during the week, will manage the side against Chelsea today. The Red Devils have reportedly reached an agreement with Ralf Rangnick over the interim manager's role, but could not bring him in time for their clash with the Blues.

Rangnick’s camp working on work permit. It’s taking time - he’s planning to arrive next week. Manchester United confirmed to Ralf Rangnick his ‘consultancy’ role from June 2022 until 2024 - but Ralf would be interested in taking the full time manager role if offered. 🔴🇩🇪 #MUFC Rangnick’s camp working on work permit. It’s taking time - he’s planning to arrive next week. Manchester United confirmed to Ralf Rangnick his ‘consultancy’ role from June 2022 until 2024 - but Ralf would be interested in taking the full time manager role if offered. 🔴🇩🇪 #MUFCRangnick’s camp working on work permit. It’s taking time - he’s planning to arrive next week. https://t.co/jjGGVXMWZ2

Rangnick, though, is expected to take the reins at Old Trafford following Manchester United's trip to Chelsea. The German is expected to manage the side until the end of the season.

The former RB Leipzig boss will then remain at Manchester United in a consultancy role if reports are to be believed.

