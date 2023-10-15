Cristiano Ronaldo poses alongside ex-teammate's son ahead of Portugal's Euro qualifier against Bosnia and Herzegovina

Cristiano Ronaldo posed alongside his former Juventus teammate Miralem Pjanic's son ahead of Portugal's clash with Bosnia and Herzegovina tomorrow (October 16).

Pjanic posted a snap of Ronaldo with his son Edin on his Instagram account. He captioned it:

"Edin with his Idol (Cristiano Ronaldo). Obrigado bro."

The Al-Nassr superstar is gearing up for Portugal's encounter with Pjanic's Bosnia although Selecao have already sealed their place at next year's Euro 2024. Ronaldo bagged a brace in a 3-2 win against Slovakia on Friday, clinching qualification for the European Championships in Germany.

Ronaldo spent two years playing alongside Pjanic at Juve. The duo worked well in tandem and were involved in seven goals between them.

Pjanic left the Allianz Stadium in 2020 and joined Barcelona for €60 million. He has since moved to UAE Pro League side Sharjah FC but is still involved with his national team.

The Bosnian midfielder's son may get to witness his father take on his idol Cristiano Ronaldo at Bilino Polje. However, Roberto Martinez may look to rest the Al-Nassr superstar as Portugal have already booked their ticket to Euro 2024.

Portugal's Bruno Fernandes claims he's playing alongside a history maker in Cristiano Ronaldo

Bruno Fernandes has acknowledged Cristiano Ronaldo's importance to Portugal.

Bruno Fernandes has given a glowing verdict on the impact Cristiano Ronaldo has had on Portuguese football. He spoke after Selecao's 3-2 win against Slovakia when he lavished praise on his national team's captain (via The Mirror):

“Do I have the notion that I’m playing alongside a history maker? No, I don’t have a notion, I have the certainty! We’re all aware of it."

Ronaldo is international football's all-time top goalscorer with 125 goals in 202 caps. He recently became the first player in history to reach 200 international caps.

Fernandes made clear how important his former Manchester United teammate has been for Portuguese football. He suggests that he'll have a lasting impact on the new generation:

“We all understand the force and the impact that Ronaldo has, the force and the impact that Ronaldo has had on the future of many of us Portuguese players, the opportunities that he’s created for the future generations of players, the way others began to look at Portugal.”

Ronaldo made his international debut back in 2003 and has since become one of, if not, Selecao's greatest-ever players. He won the Euros in 2016 and has become the first player to reach six European Championships.