Cristiano Ronaldo poses alongside girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez in $2,080 Givenchy outfit; pictures go viral

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo posed in a Givenchy outfit worth $2,080 while receiving a customised watch worth $1.3 million from Jacob & Co founder Jacob Arabo.

As per the Daily Mail, the pair then shook hands, which was when Ronaldo was spotted wearing the Givenchy outfit, with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez by his side. The pictures have since gone viral.

The watch, priced at $1.3 million, is one of only 18 pieces of its kind. The Twin Turbo Furious, first released in 2018, features a monopusher chronograph and a time difference calculator. Its predecessor, the Twin Turbo, which was launched in 2016, is the first timepiece ever to 'combine two triple-axis tourbillions and a minute repeater.'

Ronaldo received the rare timepiece from the watch and jewellery brand's founder Arabo, who posted on Instagram:

"I was in the neighbourhood, so I decided to personally deliver a $1.3 million watch for the one and only Cristiano."

Ronaldo's gifted watch is hand-decorated and hand-assembled. It has 832 different components, including 104 components in the tourbillons, weighing just 1.15 grams.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner arrived at Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr in December on a £175 million per year contract. He has been living life king-size in the Kingdom since then, flaunting many customised luxury watches.

Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo recently scored 400th goal after turning 30

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the best players to have graced the beautiful game. He has aged like fine wine, still going strong despite being nearly 40.

Recently, the Portugal captain scored his 400th goal for club and country after turning 30. The landmark strike came in Al-Nassr's 2-0 Saudi Pro League win over Al-Khaleej at the weekend.

The 38-year-old has had a rousing season with Al-Alami, bagging 15 goals and nine assists in 16 competitive games. That includes league-leading hauls of 12 goals and seven assists in the Saudi Pro League, where Luis Castro's side trail leaders Al-Hilal (32) by four points after 12 games.