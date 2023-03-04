Cristiano Ronaldo posts classy message after Al Nassr secure thrilling win over Al Batin

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo posted a classy message on his Instagram account after Al Nassr secured a thrilling 3-1 win over Al-Batin at home in the Saudi Pro League.

The Portuguese posted a picture of the Al Nassr team celebrating with the caption:

"Always believe until the end! Vamos!!💪🏼💛💙"

Al Nassr's players on the pitch echoed Ronaldo's motivating words, who kept attacking until the final whistle and eventually scored three goals in 12-minute injury time to clinch the victory. The Portuguese legend could also have had his name on the scoresheet for the third consecutive game had it not been for an incredible goal-line clearance from Al Batin's defender.

The game started poorly for Al Nassr as they conceded an early goal. However, the team did not let this setback affect their spirits and continued pushing forward. With Ronaldo's words of encouragement during the game, Al Nassr remained persistent in their attacks. Their efforts eventually paid off as they scored three goals in additional injury time to seal the win.

This win keeps Al Nassr on top of the Saudi Pro League table, with a two-point lead over their closest rivals. The team's performance was praised by fans and pundits alike, with many noting their never-say-die attitude and determination to secure a win.

Cristiano Ronaldo has had an excellent start to his professional career in Saudi Arabia, having made over 10 goal contributions in six Saudi Pro League games. In his short stint thus far, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has two hat tricks to his name.

Al Nassr will now look to build on this impressive win and continue their push for the league title. With Ronaldo's support and the team's never-give-up attitude, they undoubtedly remain the favorites to win the title this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo sets new record with 755 professional victories after Al Nassr thrash Al-Batin 3-1 in Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo has once again etched his name in the record books by achieving a new milestone in his professional football career. Following Al Nassr's thrilling 3-1 win over Al-Batin in the Saudi Pro League, Ronaldo now boasts 755 victories to his name, the most by any footballer in history.

Cristiano Ronaldo has now completed 755 victories in his professional career.Most in history Cristiano Ronaldo has now completed 755 victories in his professional career. 🔥Most in history🐐https://t.co/vckYOMMan5

The Portuguese superstar, who has previously played for Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus, has consistently delivered impressive performances throughout his career. Ronaldo's contribution to his team's success was evident in the game against Al Batin. He kept motivating his teammates to stay persistent and not lose hope despite conceding early in the game.

Before the start of the game on Saturday, 4 March, Cristiano Ronaldo was also accorded the Saudi Pro League's Player of the Month award after his incredible stats of 10 goal contributions in February.

